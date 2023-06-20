As part of his update on the district’s facility planning process Monday, June 19, District Superintendent Troy Miller shared the names of 56 staff and community members selected to serve on the core planning team.
Despite his concerns that attracting people to volunteer for the committee would be difficult, Miller was encouraged when interest in seats on the committee proved to be more than competitive.
“The most [Wold Architects] wanted was fifty. It was very difficult. We had a rigorous process and we had to say ‘no’ to folks because we had between seventy and eighty people who applied,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of excitement. We have a great community, people care and they are engaged.”
The team also assumes the responsibility at least initially for speaking on behalf of the larger community.
The facility planning process being undertaken by the district is being guided by representatives from Wold Architects & Engineers headquartered in St. Paul.
The stated purpose of the core planning team is to address the district’s “facilities, growth and crowded learning environment needs now and into the future.”
With just two meetings under their belts, many members of the core planning team are learning for the first time about the inner workings of the district while at the same time being asked to share their perspectives, questions and ideas, about challenges in learning environments, aging physical facilities and the future growth of the district.
Director of teaching, learning
Newly hired Director of Teaching and Learning Jenna Peters introduced herself to the board.
“Teaching and learning is where my passion is and so when this opportunity came up and living in Wisconsin, I was super excited about exploring this,” Peters said. “I just cannot tell you about how excited I am about the people I’ve met, how welcoming people have been, just about the great things you have going on already. I can’t wait to keep us growing and improving and doing what’s best for kids.”
Peters comes to the district by way of North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District where she is a part of the leadership team overseeing implementation of a $275 million bond referendum.
Over the past four years she has worked with K-12 staff and community stakeholders on a daily basis to open new state-of-the-art buildings and facilitate meetings with various stakeholders to design learning environments for the future.
Peters brings with her extensive experience in the areas of curriculum and instruction, equity and organizational leadership, literacy and educational best practices.
Prior to her work with North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District, Peters was a principal for six years and spent an additional 17 plus years in education, where she held roles such as instructional coach, teacher and literacy coordinator.
Peters believes that all students can be successful when provided with high quality instruction and equitable access to learning opportunities.
Peters earned her bachelor's degree in education from Gustavus Adolphus College, her master’s degree in literacy education from St. Mary’s University, and completed her Administrator Licensure program at Hamline University.
Peters will officially assume her new responsibilities on July 1.
Home grown talent
District Director of Fiscal and Building Operations Kristoffer Brown was pleased to announce three open positions within the maintenance department were all filled by hiring from within the department.
“I’m so thankful and grateful for the work that these three gentlemen are doing for the district overall much like all of our staff in the maintenance department,” Brown said. “But what a great opportunity to show our growth and ability of our staff to be able to move up into these positions as they became available.”
Maintenance Mechanic Jon Thompson was hired to take over as Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds following Bob Parent’s retirement after nearly two decades of service to the district.
Twenty year veteran of the maintenance department Scott Radman was promoted to assume Thompson’s position at Lead Maintenance Mechanic and Bernie Paulson, another veteran of the department with more than ten years of service, was promoted to fill the remaining Maintenance Mechanic position.
