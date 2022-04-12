Yet again, Hudson has produced Destination Imagination teams headed for the global competition.
The Wisconsin DI tournament was held in Green Bay, with more than 160 teams competing in six different challenges. Hudson was represented by 15 teams, seven of which qualified for the globals tournament in Kansas City, May 21-24.
Fierce and Feisty Foxes
This EP Rock elementary team competed in the fine arts-based challenge. Audrey Edin, Delilah Isaac, Olivia Dzioba, Amelia Stojan, Tatum Hoyt, Charlotte Young and Annabelle Hodge are managed by Jaime Isaac.
Octollamalopes
Eighth graders Claire Collins, Kiera Thoreson, Ella Cothran, Hayden Cesena Elliot Fox and Greta Sundberg participated in the improv challenge. Their team manager is Sarah Cothrane.
The Glue Gun Gals and The Duct Tape Dudes
Grant Stojan, Eliza Isaac, Yeni Burt, Ryia Ebert and Kyan Otremba make up this Hudson Middle School team that competed in the scientific challenge. They are managed by Jaime Isaac.
Fainting at the Sight of Noodles
Evey Thoreson, Meghan Hillman, Owen Olson, Sam Phillips, Jackson O'Brien and Beni Kemp placed second in the fine arts challenge. This high school team is managed by Katie Thoreson.
Not So Perfect Octopus
This team, managed by Evy Johnson, won first place in the improv challenge, even though Thea Bentley, Brooke Martin and Kacia Johnson were missing their fourth team member, Evy Roth.
Team Name, Team Number
This team competed in the science challenge and placed second. Owen Malanaphy, Jasper Halverson, Abby Knoke, Elizabeth Yray, Cecelia Mcmenimen, Brayden Oehmke and Jakub Kudrle make up the senior team.
Mayhem Mechanics
Dawn Rossmiller and Dan Theobold manage this team of Hudson High School freshmen. Josh Rossmiller, Martin Akenson, Owen Theobald and Joey Ruples competed in the engineering challenge.
