Since its inception in 1996, the St. Croix Valley affiliate of Habitat for Humanity has built or remodeled more than 60 homes in Pierce and St. Croix counties and helped more than 70 families realize the dream of homeownership.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, framed by volunteers and friends, standing in front of the foundation of her new home, Jessie Koskie and her four children became the 80th family to realize that dream.
Kristie Smith, executive director for St Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity, explained that a Habitat house builds community both physically and figuratively.
“I would like to introduce you to Jessie Koskie who will travel the path of securing a mortgage and constructing her home these next months. This will be a safe place for her and her four kids … When one family is served through a Habitat for Humanity home, hundreds of volunteers, businesses, community and faith organizations are also served through giving opportunities in community building. As you can see behind us, we got a little headstart on the hole,” Smith said.
Habitat volunteers come from all walks of life as individuals, families, community organizations and businesses to collaborate with construction professionals to build quality homes for families in need. They are supported by Habitat staff in efforts to raise funds, qualify homeowner applications, build houses and provide administrative support.
A Habitat home is not free. New owners must contribute hundreds of hours of sweat-equity during the construction of their home and successfully qualify for a mortgage.
“Jessie and her family will put in hundreds of volunteer hours with folks here to build their home. An affordable house means a homebuyer is not paying more than 30% of their income toward housing. We work to get to 25% so that they can afford all the other basics,” Smith said.
Sweat equity as it relates to a Habitat home can include, in addition to actual construction such as framing or raising walls, helping with another family's home, clearing debris from work sites, assisting customers at a Habitat ReStore, writing thank you cards to local donors, helping make lunches for volunteers on a build site, earning good grades in school (kids), participating in homeowners classes to learn about financial literacy and their mortgage, budgeting, insurance, maintenance and home safety.
Habitat and its financial partners provide no-interest, no-profit loans to homeowners who must stay current as well as pay for property taxes and all upkeep.
Mortgage payments are cycled back into the community to build additional Habitat housing.
Habitat is a faith based nonprofit that works to make affordable housing available to low income, traditionally underserved families. By involving homeowners intimately in the process through sweat equity, they become not only invested in their home but build strength, stability and self-reliance in the process which contributes to strong, stable communities.
St Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity Board President Joel Skinner took time to remind the audience that there are numerous ways to donate besides writing a check or swinging a hammer including donating items to the ReStore and becoming a board member. He went on to thank the families, volunteers, board members, dedicated staff, St. Luke’s Pastor Ryan Schroeder and donors including Creative Homes, the City of New Richmond and Hugh J. Andersen Foundation.
Habitat St. Croix Valley receives larger foundational gifts from Andersen Corporation, Otto Bremer Trust, Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation and contributions from St. Croix Valley Foundation, New Richmond Area Community Foundation, the Weekes Family Foundation and gifts from faith organizations, individuals and local businesses.
To learn about volunteer opportunities or to donate, visit the St. Croix Valley affiliate website at scvhabitat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.