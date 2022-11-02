Jessie Koskie and her four children celebrated the start of their new Habitat for Humanity home at a dedication Tuesday, Oct. 25, in New Richmond. Pictured, from left, Pastor Ryan Schoeder of St. Luke's Lutheran Church; Koskie family; Kristie Smith, executive director St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity; Joel Skinner, president St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors; Dave Christensen