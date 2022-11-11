12 people from the Hudson area participated in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6 as part of Team Fox, fighting for Parkinson’s research.

Last year, eight Peloton4Parkinsons supporters made the trek out east to run with Team Fox, a community fundraising program which is part of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Team members worldwide have been using their passions and interests to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson's research. One of those outlets is running marathons.

As of Sept. 20, the Peloton4Parkinsons team, led by Eric Tostrud, had raised $55,568.96. After the marathon, the team had raised $5,000 over their goal – $75,000 for Team Fox and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

That number was the most by any team in the whole organization.

Tostrud started Peloton4Parkinsons, an annual, all-day stationary bike riding event that raises funds for local people with Parkinson’s.

This year, the 8th annual Peloton4Parkinsons will be April 29 at Tattersall Distilling & Events Center, 1777 Paulson Road in River Falls. More information on the event and how to participate can be found at bikesignup.com/Race/WI/Hudson/Peloton4Parkinsons.