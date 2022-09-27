More than 9,000 people streamed through the gates at Lakefront Park over the weekend to celebrate the Spirit of St Croix Art Festival.
Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce President Mary Claire Olson Potter reported that was an increase over the 7,500 who attended last year with the lingering effects of COVID-19 on public gatherings.
“It’s nice to see the increase this year,” she said.
The festival featured 83 artists and six bands. In addition, on Saturday, there was an aerial acrobat, and on Saturday, Mira Kehoe of St. Paul performed as a Living Statue.
Paul Imholte of St. Cloud wandered the park playing his hammered dulcimer for entertainment.
Even as she declared the weekend a success, Olson Potter was starting to plan for next year’s festival on the fourth full weekend of September.
“We are so thrilled people were able to come out and enjoy the artists,” she said.
Seventeen-month-old Ames Lindahl plays with a small pumpkin in front of the bandshell stage at the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival on Sunday. Ames' dad was running the sound board for the music at the festival.
Nicki Finch sniffs one of the goat milk soaps with her husband, Jason and daughter, Tatum. The Finchs are from Hudson as is Kelsey Iverson who produces the soaps on her family's farm.
Jim Johnson/Star-Observer
Alexis Bourgeois and Evan Slocum of Madison listen to Paul Imholte play the hammered dulcimer at the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival Sunday.
Jim Johnson/Star-Observer
A couple checks out paintings at a booth at the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival Sunday.
Jim Johnson/Star-Observer
Nine-year-old Courtney Hart of Amery watches her arrow fly at the Boy Scout booth at the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival Sunday.
