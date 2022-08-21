Not only is Midstate Electric Cooperative in La Pine, Oregon, the first electric cooperative on the West Coast to become a Charge EV, LLC affiliate, but it also marks the first time a general manager has joined Charge twice.
Charge EV, LLC, is a national electric vehicle charging network and promotional brand with roots in Western Wisconsin powered by electric cooperatives. It supports the growing number of electric-powered cars, trucks and buses across the nation.
Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services has been at the forefront of this endeavor, with its CEO and President Nate Boettcher who serves as Charge’s president.
Midstate CEO and General Manager Jim Anderson was the general manager at Jump River Electric Cooperative in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, when JREC became one of Charge EV, LLC’s 31 founding cooperatives.
Anderson joined Midstate Electric in 2021 and as he settled into his new role, he knew the organization would complement the cooperative’s work on their own electric vehicle program.
“The [electric vehicle] industry is growing nationally, and it is the perfect time to bring Charge to Central Oregon. I hope that by joining Charge for the second time, it will elicit interest from our sister cooperatives to build a charging network across our collective service areas,” Anderson said.
“My objective in bringing the Charge brand to the West Coast is to provide our members with a recognizable and reliable charging platform they can trust. Co-ops have this unique opportunity to lead the way on [electric vehicle] initiatives and public education, and I want to ensure we can do this in a unified and strategic way.”
The now 94 Charge affiliates are part of a nationwide effort which helps promote and educate members about electric vehicles.
“I look forward to the possibility of our local [electric vehicle] owners pulling up the online map of public co-op chargers and planning their road trips solely on co-op power. The benefits of joining this network are endless and I am excited about this newly established partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.