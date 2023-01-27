If you want to experience a truly shining example of the power of community to build something extraordinary from a tragedy, you need to mark down Collin’s Community Hero Day on your calendar for next year.
Saturday, members of law enforcement from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and New Richmond Police Department joined firefighters and EMS personnel from New Richmond Fire and Rescue and the New Richmond Area Ambulance Service along with children of all ages and their families to celebrate the legacy of Collin Fitzgerald.
Collin lost his life just shy of his fifth birthday in an accident 10 years ago in 2012, but he left behind “his passion for firefighters, police, National Guard and the ambulance service that went past the uniforms, badges or helmets.”
Collin died shortly after he was struck by a vehicle plowing snow at the family's property in the town of Star Prairie, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.
"This is one of the most tragic events that anyone could ever have to deal with," said St. Croix County Sheriff John Shilts at the time. "This is an accident by all accounts, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fitzgerald family."
It was the wish of his family and supporters that Collin’s “compassion and love for helping others mold a legacy that would continue to support this community.”
The New Richmond fire station was filled with the laughter of children and their parents as they played games, enjoyed cake and face painting, climbed in and out of emergency vehicles, bid on toys in a silent auction and watched as deputies and their K-9 partners demonstrated their skills.
The wounds from this tragedy were deep and although time will do it best, nothing heals the heart like the compassion of heroes and the laughter and love of children.
Jackson and Alexa Voerding prepared to do some swashbuckling with their new balloon swords from pirates Black Jack (Richard Young) and Captain Ruby (Sharon Young) at Collin's Community Hero Day in New Richmond.
EMT's Bradley Swartz (left) and Chayden Melby answered kid's questions at Collin's Community Hero Day.
Simon Homme tried to collect markers and put into a bucket while seeing the world upside down as part of a skills test at Collin's Community Hero Day.
Kandra Mienke took her best shot with a dart gun during Collin's Community Hero Day.
Collin's Community Hero Day took place Saturday, Jan. 21, at the New Richmond Fire Department.
Girl Scouts Ashlynn Dimler (left) and Piper Young from Troop 58167 helped run the ring toss game at Collin's Community Hero Day, Saturday, in New Richmond.
Karen Diethert (left) and Eileen Phifer manned the bake goods table at the Collin's Community Hero Day celebration.
Jackson and Alexa Voerding prepared to do some swashbuckling with their new balloon swords from pirates Black Jack (Richard Young) and Captain Ruby (Sharon Young) at Collin's Community Hero Day in New Richmond.
Simon Homme had a chance to try on some protective gear as part of the activities at Collin's Community Hero Day, Saturday, in New Richmond.
St. Croix County sheriff's Deputy Fred Mangine and K-9 Ash demonstrated some of their skills at Collin's Community Hero Day in New Richmond.
