A bill introduced in the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly would give the University of Wisconsin System authority to negotiate tuition reciprocity with Minnesota.
Under current law, the Higher Educational Aids Board has authority over the Minnesota-Wisconsin Tuition Reciprocity Agreement, and additional revenue from Minnesota students goes to the state general fund. The bill, introduced by Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, and Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, would appropriate the additional funds from reciprocity to the UW System instead.
This past year, 43% of students attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls were from Minnesota — the highest proportion of Minnesota students in the UW System.
“If this bill had been in place last school year, UWRF would have received an additional $4.3 million in revenue, a definite game changer here,” UWRF Public Relations Specialist Julian Emerson said.
Tuition reciprocity between Minnesota and Wisconsin dates back to 1969.
The 2021 Minnesota Tuition Reciprocity Annual Report states these “agreements aim to expand education opportunities… allowing students to attend the institution that best matches and fits their educational needs.”
In the fall of 2019, over 13,000 Minnesota students enrolled in Wisconsin schools through the reciprocity agreement. In comparison, over 8,000 Wisconsin students enrolled in Minnesota universities.
With so many Minnesotans attending Wisconsin schools, UWRF Chancellor Maria Gallo said the state receives “a tremendous benefit” by importing talent with the reciprocity agreement.
“We train them and… give them all of the networking opportunities and hands-on learning and all the things that employers want,” Gallo said.
The existing agreement requires students to pay the higher of the two states’ tuition rates. As a result of a long-standing tuition freeze in Wisconsin, Minnesota students pay the higher Minnesota tuition at comparable institutions in Wisconsin.
However, the UW System only keeps the amount equal to the in-state Wisconsin tuition. That difference is significant.
In 2020-21, the UW System tuition differential — the extra tuition paid by Minnesota students in Wisconsin — amounted to $19.78 million with over $3 million earned at River Falls, according to a report by the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“These extra dollars from the tuition reciprocity are not necessarily used for higher education,” Gallo said.
The new bill would allow the UW System to keep the tuition differential, allocating significantly more funding to the system’s institutions.
Gallo intends to use the extra funds to invest in new and existing programs that will foster student success, including professional advising, mental health services and other support services.
“Those students pay the tuition dollars, right?” Gallo said. “It should go to them to… the fullest extent.”
As for the shift in authority to negotiate, Gallo said it makes sense that the UW System would be the ones to negotiate. On the Minnesota side, the Office of Higher Education negotiates the deal. The UW System is a close equivalent, Gallo said.
Similar bills were introduced in 2021 but did not pass into law.
Both the Senate and Assembly bills will need to be approved by their respective committees, pass a floor vote in both legislative bodies and be signed into law by Evers. Gallo hopes the bill can do this by the end of 2023 and not meet the same fate as in 2021.
“I am hopeful… It has great bipartisan support,” Gallo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.