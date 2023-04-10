I can still see him standing there, waving, a sea of people stretching out behind him as far as the eye could see, the sun blazing hot, not a hint of shade in sight. In front of him, a stage filled with politicians anxious to take credit for an accomplishment none of them could truly appreciate, at least not the way John did.

I cannot imagine what he must have been feeling in that moment, nearly a lifetime in the making, a seemingly impossible dream realized.

John Soderberg visitation John Soderberg passed away March 13, 2023. Visitation will take place at the R&D Banquet Facility (Ready Randy’s), 1490 131st St., New Richmond, on Thursday, April 20, from 1-4 p.m., followed by a memorial service at R&D from 4-5 p.m. Thereafter, the family invites attendees to share their favorite John stories at a reception at R&D from 5:30-7 p.m. You can read a more in-depth accounting of John’s contribution to the building of St. Croix River Crossing, “Building history, behind the scenes of St. Croix Crossing,” at republicaneagle.com.

Someplace on the massive, magnificent feat of engineering known as the St. Croix River Crossing, the name of John Soderberg must be inscribed, a plaque, penned in the wet cement, an autograph in Sharpie, graffiti, somewhere, the name of the man whose legacy is synonymous with the decades-long struggle to build a bridge destined to change the lives of people on both sides of the St. Croix River.

Everyday the bridge is living up to that promise and for those that know John’s story, it is with every passing car, a fitting tribute to him, his sense of civic responsibility, his humility and his generosity. It is a reminder of a life fully lived and an example we can all aspire to.

John had a personal passion for clean water and he advocated for it as a young man.

It started with his leadership of Restore Our Willow River in 1971, an ad hoc committee to restore the Willow’s full aesthetic and recreational value.

Managing the committee would turn out to be an invaluable lesson for the young John in how to organize, educate and motivate a grassroots campaign to secure a legislative tool that would improve the environment. It was a lesson he would take to heart and employee over and over again in the years that followed.

Three years after forming the committee, Wisconsin Governor Patrick Lucey signed the Wisconsin Lake Management Law on May 29, 1974. The law gave committees like John’s vehicle to create a lake district. A lake district had legal standing, the ability to tax and was eligible for cost-sharing funds and other state assistance.

“Using hundreds of well-organized petitioners in the townships and city, well-versed on the key issues of the new law, we set out to achieve something in excess of the required fifty-one percent of the landowners signatures. Approximately thirty-five days later, we presented the

St. Croix County Board of Commissioners with 2,046 signatures, or sixty-tvro percent of the landowners in the proposed district,” John wrote in 1975.

The Board of Commissioners approved the formation of the Upper Willow Rehabilitation District encompassing 176 square miles, 112,640 square acres, 3,300 land owners, seven townships, a village and a city.

The governor took notice of John’s passion and leadership and appointed him as a citizen member to his Inland Lakes Protection and Rehabilitation Council in 1974.

It seemed only fitting then for John to take on the St. Croix River Crossing project in 1996. There had been rumblings about building a new bridge to replace the antiquated steel lift bridge in Stillwater since the mid 1980’s. Turns out, crossing a National Wild and Scenic River was no easy feat.

The National Park Service and Sierra Club played prominent roles opposing early efforts to find a suitable location to cross the river without negatively impacting the river’s ecology and flow.

In 1996, John grew weary of hearing all the calls to build the bridge. Embracing the age old adage, if you want to get something done, roll up your sleeves and dig in, he did just that.

In 2001, the Bush administration included the St. Croix River Bridge on a list of projects subject to a "streamlined" environmental review process. That coincided with the formation of the federally mediated 28-member stakeholders coalition in 2003. John was chosen to represent New Richmond.

He began by opening up communication between folks on both sides of the river in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

It was clear that both sides recognized the benefits of a new bridge. It became a matter of environmental protection and money.

The committee met monthly for three years until 2006 ironing out the compromises necessary to satisfy the environmental concerns and putting in place a Memorandum of Understanding. That Memorandum of Understanding would lead to passage of a congressional bill to exempt the bridge from the laws governing the use of the river under the 1968 National Wild & Scenic Rivers Act and provide more than $40 million in federal mitigation funds to be distributed up and down both shorelines. The bridge was on its way.

Keep in mind John did all thiswhile raising a family and successfully running and expanding First National Community Bank.

John succeeded his father Henning as President and CEO of First National Community Bank in 1987. In the ensuing years, he oversaw expansion of the bank to branches in Somerset, Hudson and Dresser. Beginning in 2012, John assured he and his father’s legacy of community-focused banking would continue by welcoming his son, Scott, and daughter, Libby, into the business with Scott taking over as CEO in 2020.

John’s dedication to his community was demonstrated by his service on numerous boards, commissions and membership in charitable organizations including: Industrial Development Commission, Economic Development Commission, Community Development Authority, New Richmond Area Community Foundation and Kiwanis Club.

The same ability to galvanize and lead people to restore the Willow River in 1975 enabled John to do the same during the years it took to build the bridge.

During an interview shortly before the ceremony to open the bridge took place on Aug. 2, 2017, I asked John if he had had a chance to visit the completed bridge.

"It's a beautiful sight. It's got a pedestrian and bicycle walkway. I went out there, in fact, I almost broke down and cried because I was so happy with it. I stood there in the middle of the bridge and looked north up the river and watched the water coming down. It's the most beautiful scene I've ever had,” he said.

I was lucky enough to come to know John through my research on the bridge project. It will stand as a timeless tribute to his dedication, leadership and vision, but it is far from the only chapter in his legacy.

Others knew John far better than I did. Here are a few memories shared by John’s friends and family to give you a deeper insight into who John was as a father, a friend and a leader.

***

“I first met John at a morning coffee break back in 1981. Little did I know, this would be the beginning of a friendship that would last for more than 40 years. What I found most interesting about John was a great sense of humor, and a passion for promoting New Richmond. I admired his ability to connect with people, often inspiring others to get involved and make a difference in their community.

“John often spoke about what it was like growing up in New Richmond. One story that I particularly remember was when John was a young boy and he described how these troop trains would make scheduled maintenance stops in New Richmond. John said the soldiers on the trains were not allowed to get off, but they would shout out to the young bystanders, money in hand, begging the boys to bring them snacks, beverages or even a cold beer. Times being what they were back then, the local establishments were happy to help. Even at a early age, John was helping others and being a community ambassador to those young soldiers

"While I am deeply saddened by the loss of a dear friend, I am also acutely aware that our community has lost an icon, a leader and a true inspiration. He was a man that was committed to making a positive impact in New Richmond and Western Wisconsin.” - Mike Burke, former publisher and general manager at the New Richmond News.

***

“When I reflect on the time I’ve been privileged to spend with John, I think of someone who was not content with the status quo. John was a change agent for the St. Croix Valley and believed that progress was not an option, it was essential for the growth and prosperity of our region. He prioritized giving back to the communities that gave so much to him through his generous donations of both time and money. His personal investment in the valley will live beyond all of us as a true example of what can be accomplished through philanthropy.” - Linda Skoglund, Managing Partner at JA Counter.

***

“John was among the first people I met as a newcomer in 1996. It proved fortuitous, starting with economic development and community development activities in his hometown and expanding to a bootstrapped advocacy effort for a replacement bridge across the St. Croix. John rolled up his sleeves and gave generously of his time.

"His approach included common sense solutions and unwavering enthusiasm. A setback did not deter his big picture objectives. Our St. Croix Valley is a much better place thanks to him. The valley’s history is still a work in progress, but John is assured of a lengthy chapter. Humble leader. Doer. Legend.” - Bill Rubin, executive director of the St. Croix Economic Development Corporation.

***

“I first met John shortly after my first election to Congress in 1996. He invited me to the bank to give me the history of the Stillwater Bridge, its importance to the region and the safety concerns of the old lift-bridge. After inspections and numerous visits, I soon realized the need for a new bridge that could complement the beauty of the St Croix River’s Wild and Scenic designation. He also shared with me an update of the other pressing issues in the community. That was the beginning of a long, trusted relationship involving visits and phone calls to get updates from John. He was always so very kind and knowledgeable.

"I joked at the bridge dedication ceremony that John started his advocacy for the new bridge a few days before his birth. He would claim that it actually took that long. We’ve lost a great, decent citizen of New Richmond and the surrounding community. But his legacy will live on in the lives he touched and the improvements he made to make the area a great place to raise a family.” - Ron Kind, former US Congressman from Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

***

“My dad cherished the community of New Richmond and his relationships here. The well-being of the community and the people in it meant everything to him. In every business decision he made, he considered the present and future impact on New Richmond and the surrounding region. As a leader, he encouraged people to reach their highest potential and truly believed anything was possible. He had a realistic approach to problem solving that inspired confidence in those around him.

"Most of all, he never overlooked people in need. He was a giant in the community with a giant heart. He cared deeply for his family, and even in his final days, I could see the spark in his eye when he saw us, and signs of a knowing smile that said, “I’m happy you’re here.” He always told me he was proud of me, but I’m the one who is beaming with pride because of the legacy he leaves behind.” - daughter Libby Soderberg, general counsel for Optum Insight.

***

“John and I worked on economic development in New Richmond for several years. One day over lunch I told him I had accepted a board position with another bank. He was astounded that I would be on the board of another bank and said I should be on his board. Less than two years later I joined his board of directors where I stayed for twenty years before I retired.

"John always kept the board meetings interesting and always impressed us with his desire to support our community. We were both on the New Richmond Area Community Foundation together and talked about setting up a family directed fund. John said he would if I would so we both started our permanent family funds at the same time.” - Jim Counter, founder JA Counter.

***

“My father was a driving force in the growth of New Richmond and Western Wisconsin for 55 years. He was a man who truly understood people. He always took the time to learn about their dreams, and cared enough to do everything he could to make them happen. I can’t even count the number of people who have introduced themselves to me over the years and said, “you don’t know me, but my business would not be here without your dad—he took a chance on me, and I’ll always be grateful to him.” This was not limited to customers.

"His contributions to the citizens of our area go well beyond the banking business. His community participation was unparalleled and involved so many more projects than even the signature achievement of his life—his quest to help make the St. Croix River Crossing a reality. He also gave generously without recognition. The tremendous outpouring of support we are receiving is a fitting testament to his life.” - son Scott Soderberg, CEO First National Community Bank.

***

“My family started doing business with John's dad, Henning, in 1933. Through the years we have had a lot of history with the Soderberg family and the First National Community Bank of which John was the president.

"John has been a great friend and a great community leader, not only as a banker but also with his involvement in so many community activities throughout New Richmond, St. Croix County and many of the counties in the surrounding areas.

"John and I worked together with the Friends of the FairPlex in Glenwood City where the Ram PRCA Rodeo and the St. Croix County Fair are held. First National Community Bank and Bernard's are major sponsors and helped to make the fairground what it is today; a place where thousands of friends, families and communities come together to enjoy the county fair, rodeo and all the other activities that are held there annually.

"Thank you John for your friendship and for helping to make the New Richmond Community what it is today. The rules of banking have changed throughout the years but one thing has never changed and that is John's and the entire Soderberg family's love for New Richmond and the surrounding communities. You are missed!” - B. David Olson, Bernard's Northtown.

***

“My sister Sarah and I will miss our grandpa John so much. We loved going to his cabin in the summer and Christmas brunch every year in Stillwater with our whole family. He was such a kind man who loved his family more than anything. He encouraged all of us to reach as high as we can in everything we do and reminded us that anything is possible. Sarah and I are so proud of everything he accomplished, especially the St. Croix River Crossing bridge. We are so happy we could be there when the bridge opened and celebrate that moment with him.” - on behalf of Sam Chollar and his sister Sarah.

***

“I'll always remember and cherish our summer trips to grandpa's lake house. My brother Derek and I looked forward to hearing from him about what was happening at the bank and how he thought the Badger football team would be that year. It was truly amazing how many things grandpa was involved with - he was someone I always looked up to. I'll also always cherish last summer (2022) when I was able to introduce my son Carson to his great-grandpa John and spend some quality time with four generations of Soderbergs.” - grandson Grant Soderberg.