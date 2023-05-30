It was a perfect night to graduate.
For a class that survived two pandemic quarantines, having to leave classmates and the classroom to learn online, return and then leave again, this graduation was truly earned.
When the idea of normal was nowhere to be found, the class of 2023 persevered, holding it together, maybe even growing a little closer for having met the challenge, producing seven valedictorians and 67 students of distinction, three students choosing to serve in the military and on one glorious May 26 evening, creating a night to remember for the rest of their lives.
Here are a few highlights from the thoughts shared by class president Brooklyn Green and the seven valedictorians with their classmates on the evening of their graduation.
Green thanked the administration, teachers, coaches, parents and community members. She took a moment to remember fallen classmates and salute her three classmates choosing to serve in the military following graduation. Then she focused on the importance of listening.
“Listen as your named is called as you walk across the stage to receive your diploma. Listen to the applause from your loved ones as they celebrate all the hard work it took you to get here. Listen to each other as we share old stories, laugh and be present as we spend our last night as a class. Together we’ve experienced life, separately we will pursue our dreams and forever our memories will remain.”
Valedictorians Elli Coulter and Shelby Hennlich used the word wall as a metaphor for their 13-year journey in education focusing on optimism and hope.
“Whether you are going to college, finding a job, serving our country or are still undecided, success is waiting for us after we walk out of these doors. We have come so far from our young carefree selves to incredibly accomplished students who have earned the right to look forward to these years with both optimism and hope,” Coulter said.
“With each challenge we face, we continue to expand the vocabulary we use to define our life. From the first day of kindergarten to our graduation, it is safe to say that our class can be defined by more than the number 2023, but by the hundreds of words we have learned and experienced through our last 13 years of school. So graduates, we are pleased to say that we finally get to add a very special word to our wall tonight. Class of 2023, our new word is congratulations,” Hennlich said.
Valedictorian Chloe Nielsen acknowledged the fear of failure is integral to appreciating the rewards of success.
“My charge to you is this: rather than merely congratulating each other for the medals we've worn, the letters we’ve placed on our jackets, and the grades we’ve earned, we need to instead, congratulate each other for overcoming the hardships we’ve faced,” Nielsen said. “These struggles and the work it takes to overcome these moments of fear should be recognized as the true victory.”
Valedictorian Onalie Dennis parlayed her experience climbing mountains into a tool for dealing with the challenges ahead including mental illness.
“If it is not a physical climb, then it is mental. I’m talking about the battle we all will face internally, mental illnesses like anxiety, depression and PTSD. Ultimately life will never offer a helicopter ride to the other side. It is the amount of faith we have in ourselves that will determine our outcome,”
Valedictorian Andrew Blattner introduced his classmates and audience to the concept of sonder, the realization that every human being on earth has lived through, and is currently living through, their own journey and that even though we are aware of that journey, we will never truly understand the experiences in their life.
“Wherever you plan to go after school and whatever you plan to do, it's all going to be unique to your life and your journey. Life is so special because you only get one and it’s going to be over before you know it, so make sure to really look around you,” Blattner said. “Take a look in the rearview mirror, take this in, this really happened. Let that feeling sonder, envelope you. Appreciate the fact that you just graduated and prepare for the life ahead of you that nobody else will ever be able to experience like you will.”
Valedictorians Cal Eckardt and Noahvose Herron explored a rite of passage having to leave the comfort of what you know for the fear of what you do not know and overcoming that fear to seize the opportunity.
“We suddenly had to leave behind that first school and found ourselves in that position stuck between past memories and future opportunities making us wonder what is harder, saying hello or goodbye?” Eckardt said.
“Sometimes being too comfortable is the real problem. It means it’s time to change. Indeed maybe the best way to live life to the fullest is to simply break out. It means stepping out of our comfort zone is necessary to biome our true selves,” Herron said.
“We are going to walk out these doors into a new life and that comfort to some degree will never return. However, although the transition will be difficult, it is time that we embrace the unknowns of this future. Our individual journeys were never designed to end with this goodbye,” Eckardt said.
“What matters is to embrace this discomfort and to never be afraid to take that leap of faith. Embrace these moments and never let fear deter you from confronting the unknown. Don’t be afraid of goodbye and shy from a new hello. It may just be the best decision you ever make,” Herron concluded.
