Hudson resident Amanda Peterson volunteered for the COVID-19 unit when it was first established at United Hospital in St. Paul in March 2020. She knew she had to be a positive part of a deadly pandemic that would go down in history.
Peterson has been an intensive care unit nurse for 2008and been working at United Hospital for 14 years.
Peterson is not alone dealing with COVID-19.
Over the last few years, we’ve all had our fair share of encounters with the life-changing COVID-19 illness. We’ve been quarantined in our homes. We’ve worked virtually. We’ve worn masks to the grocery stores. We’ve had driveway parties to avoid getting too close to family members. We’ve gotten sick. We’ve gotten better. We’ve lost loved ones.
Unlike most of us, Peterson wrote about her experiences.
Peterson, like many health care workers, had COVID-19 in her life every single day.
As a mom, whenever Peterson came home from the COVID-19 unit, she would strip down in the garage and disinfect to protect her family from any viruses she may have encountered at work.
“We spent a lot of time naked in our garages,” Peterson said.
As the virus spread in China but had not found its way to the United States, Peterson and her coworkers saw what was coming. They prepared the best they could. They were ready and waiting for COVID-19 to make its entrance.
It was like watching a car crash in slow motion. All they could do was wait to save the patients when they arrived, Peterson explained.
The fear was unimaginable in the beginning. An “impending doom,” they called it.
The fear wasn’t something that stayed at the hospital, either.
Peterson wears many hats. In addition to being the mom of two and an ICU nurse, she started actively pursuing a degree as an acute care nurse practitioner at Winona State University. She will graduate May 6.
At the end of March 2021, the COVID-19 unit was taken down. Briefly. When the delta variant hit in the fall of 2021, the nurses stepped up again, seeing yet another wave of sickness and deaths.
It’s only been in recent weeks that things began to feel normal in the ICU. The first time in years.
Families were allowed in as visitors, as opposed to restricting numbers.
She doesn’t think the virus is gone but hopes we will move into a time where we can treat COVID-19 like other seasonal bugs.
Slowly, things began to feel normal, in a way that only shocked Peterson more when restrictions and recommendations lessened.
Peterson recently watched a movie with her daughter who said, “There are too many people in that room,” referencing the wedding taking place on screen.
Having had a significant part of her young life placed in small groups of people with masked faces, a wedding scene from a movie seemed out of place for Peterson’s 9-year-old daughter, Sammy.
“You wonder when that will go away,” Peterson said.
The past few years have been exhausting. Recently, Peterson has been “soaking in the boredom,” something that’s been foreign since early 2019.
The days of working full-time hours without a beat to eat are behind her; she hopes for good.
“We don’t want to talk about it or look it in the eye,” she said about the pandemic. COVID-19 was a collective trauma experienced in a particular way by health care workers.
It was hard to leave those daily experiences at work. The virus followed you home, she said.
There was no turning off a global pandemic, and there was no foolproof way to cope, but Peterson turned to writing. And ranting. And swearing.
Writing a book (on accident)
“Everybody Just Breathe: A COVID Nurse Memoir of Stamina and Swear Words” was kind of a fluke. It began as a collection of social media posts, where Peterson would release all of the day's stress and fear and spread the word about what COVID-19 was doing to our communities behind hospital doors.
She realized that it would be neat to put all of the 74 pages she had written together for future reflection and wanted a second opinion. She sent it off to some publishers in the Twin Cities, not for publishing, just for thoughts.
The publishers wanted more.
“We want to hear the rest of the story,” was what she got in response.
Peterson revisited the manuscript and rounded out what is now “Everybody Just Breathe.”
Before she could send the book to press, the delta variant hit. Peterson felt the story wasn’t over and started writing yet again. This time, she added a prologue.
“I honestly just kind of wrote it for me,” Peterson said about the book. She called it “word vomiting.”
As much of a therapy as it was for her to write, Peterson hopes other health care professionals will feel a sense of camaraderie and solidarity in her pages.
“I know that our story was worth telling,” she said.
For the first time in many of their careers, health care workers were experiencing something inexplicable, scary and unique.
And they not only faced those things, but for the first time they weren’t always being believed.
“People want to deny scary things,” she said. “People want it so badly not to be real.”
But it was.
In a sinking ship, together, health care workers would bale water for two and half years, saving everyone in sight that they could.
This book, though about a traumatic time in our world, is humorous at moments. With young children, Peterson couldn’t help but include the moments of trial and triumph with them.
My name is Amanda. I am third-generation nurse. I think it is genetic at this point, because my daughter likes to make me Google things like "baby with two faces," "smallest organ in the body" and "horse lungs." Or, maybe, I am raising a tiny serial killer. One or the other.
I knew early on that I wanted to be something medical. At Girl Scouts one year, I made a first aid kit out of a film canister. (Yes, I am dating myself. Let's pretend my age makes me wiser, mmmkay?) On the playground at school, I wore the kit tied on a shoelace like a necklace. It had alcohol wipes, antibiotic ointment, and Band-Aids for scraped knees. I loved being the one to fix people. I liked saving the day. It was the beginning.
Feeling the physical book in her hands provided Peterson with a piece of closure, like finishing therapy, she said.
It’s a book for everybody, about an experience everybody was a part of.
“Everybody Just Breathe” can be ordered on Amazon and signed copies can be purchased directly through Peterson at thisnursemom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.