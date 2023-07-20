June 24 marked one year since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, complicating abortion law in Wisconsin. Access to the nearby Twin Cities eases abortion access in the St. Croix Valley, but many questions persist.
When the decision was made in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, many states had trigger laws, swiftly banning abortion when Roe was overturned. In Wisconsin, a latent 1849 statute effectively became law despite the legal questions surrounding it.
Wisconsin State Statute 940.04 bans abortion, except when performed by the pregnant person or performed by a physician in the case of an emergency. Specifically, the law criminalizes the destruction of “the life of an unborn child,” which is defined by statute as a “human being from the time of conception until it is born alive.”
In a lawsuit filed in Dane County, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul argues the law is no longer enforceable given the existence of another 1985 statute that allows for abortion prior to the point of viability — a legal concept defined as the point a fetus could survive outside of the womb.
At a June 28, 2022, press conference, Kaul argued the newer statutes override the older statute, essentially nullified when the Supreme Court handed down the decision in Roe v. Wade. He argues the law, given its disuse, has become legally unenforceable according to the legal principle of desuetude.
If enforced, Kaul said this law would return Wisconsin to the 19th century.
At the June 28 press conference, the governor and attorney general promised measures to minimize the harm of the law. Gov. Tony Evers vowed to grant clemency to those prosecuted under the ban, and Kaul said his office will not use its resources to investigate and prosecute those cases.
Even so, given the precarious legality, abortion providers have ceased all abortion services in Wisconsin other than for life-threatening emergencies.
Michelle Velasquez, director of legal advocacy and services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said Planned Parenthood had to consider the legal question and potential consequences, which informed their decision to halt abortion services.
“It is certainly not Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s position that that law automatically sprung back to life,” Velasquez said. “There are some folks around the state, with the power to prosecute, who did think that that law was, in fact, enforceable and should be enforced.”
Pro-Life Wisconsin stands behind the statute and posits that “abortion is illegal and unacceptable and should never be permitted in our great state of Wisconsin,” Communications Director Anna DeMeuse said.
Prior to the ban, Wisconsin was already one of the more restrictive states for abortion access — requiring multiple visits with the same physician, prohibiting telemedicine for medication abortion and providing abortion in three of over 70 counties. While some states have bans criminalizing leaving the state to obtain an abortion, Wisconsin does not.
Velasquez said these factors led to pre-existing pipelines of abortion seekers traveling to nearby states, including Minnesota and Illinois. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin worked with Planned Parenthood of Illinois to operationalize a plan to allow Wisconsin citizens to access abortion care.
“We shifted… but know not everyone will have the privilege to access that care,” Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Medical Director Dr. Kathy King said at the June 28 press conference.
For many around the country, Illinois has become a hub due to heavy restrictions or outright bans on abortion across the country. Physicians and care providers from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin assist at the Waukegan Help Center where they see many of their Wisconsinite patients.
For those in the St. Croix Valley, some clinics in the Twin Cities offer abortion services. The Planned Parenthood St. Paul Health Center - Vandalia is one clinic that provides later-term abortions — up to 23 weeks and 5 days — in the Twin Cities. Other Planned Parenthood clinics only offer medication abortion.
In an executive order issued June 25, 2022, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz passed a number of protections for those seeking reproductive healthcare services, including preventing extradition and prohibiting cooperation by state agencies in investigations pertaining to individuals that sought healthcare-related services.
According to a report by the Minnesota Department of Health, there was about a 20% increase in abortion services provided in Minnesota in the last year — half of which was made up of out-of-state patients.
Wisconsin residents accounted for 634 procedures out of 10,138 in 2021 and 874 out of 12,175 in 2022. In comparison, there were 174 procedures for Iowa residents and 383 for North Dakota residents in 2022.
Increases in out-of-state abortion care mean “our work hasn’t ended,” DeMeuse said.
In a June 12 press release, Pro-Life Wisconsin announced an advertising campaign that will cover the border and major cities until Aug. 6 — a program to reach abortion-seeking patients in Wisconsin as they utilize major roadways to travel.
“The intent of this campaign is to reach abortion-bound women leaving Wisconsin to obtain an abortion with the pro-life message of compassion, care and abundant help,” the press release stated.
DeMeuse said Pro-Life Wisconsin wants to meet women when they are most in need, offering alternative options, abortion reversal and post-abortive healing for those with regrets.
Billboards paid for by the organization can be found in La Crosse and Superior. As the markets shift, DeMeuse said they are looking at placing more billboards potentially in the Twin Cities area.
Pro-Life Wisconsin also has financial resources and a network of care centers to aid those who decide to carry a pregnancy to term.
One crisis pregnancy center in the organization’s network is Options for Women in River Falls, a sexual health clinic that offers free and confidential services. The clinic provides STD testing, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and maternal assistance with finances and supplies.
A 2021 study of nine states, including Minnesota, conducted by the Alliance: State Advocates for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality found that crisis pregnancy centers often offer a lower level of care.
56% of crisis pregnancy centers only offered non-diagnostic ultrasounds, which do not detect fetal abnormalities or distress. Almost none offer prenatal care, including check-ups for the pregnant person and the growing fetus.
Options for Women offers free goods to those who are pregnant or have infants under 2 years old. Resources are available to access in two ways.
No-strings-attached supplies are available once per month with a visit to the clinic. The program includes basic necessities like diapers, wipes and formula.
Participation in their “Earn While You Learn” program includes working through educational topics to earn supplies, such as basic necessities, cribs, car seats and toys.
The Options for Women website states the program teaches pregnant people “about essential topics like pregnancy, parenting, life skills and relationships.” The Alliance study found that 88.1% of crisis pregnancy centers advertised programs like these, often including bible studies, abstinence education or other ideological programming as a requirement to obtain resources.
Options for Women declined a request for an interview and did not respond to a request for comment.
Their website, however, does state that their information on abortion “is intended for educational purposes and is not a substitute for professional counseling and/or medical advice. Our center offers consultations and accurate information about all pregnancy options, but we do not offer or refer for abortion services.”
Developments in regulation and technology have made in-person clinics less necessary for those seeking an abortion.
As debates and legal cases for access to mifepristone — a medication that safely terminates pregnancy up to ten weeks — continue, Velasquez said medication abortion is a new frontier for abortion access in Wisconsin.
“It is so safe, it is so effective and it opens up a world of access for people in Wisconsin,” Velasquez said.
After changes to the FDA Mifepristone Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, a certified prescriber can now distribute mifepristone by mail.
Because the current abortion ban does not criminalize efforts by a pregnant person to end a pregnancy, medication abortion may be legal if acquired by mail and administered by the patient alone. Planned Parenthood has a section of its website devoted to how to self-manage an abortion.
According to Velasquez, assisting a pregnant person in managing their abortion and failing to meet the procedure outlined in the statutes may result in a Class I felony.
“The pregnant person cannot be prosecuted for self-managing their own abortion,” Velasquez said.
While Pro-Life Wisconsin does not have a stance on criminalizing abortion for the mother, DeMeuse said, “whoever the perpetrator is… abortion is always and everywhere wrong.”
“It can be a very lonely and scary experience for women,” she said. “No woman should ever have to go through that process.”
Visions for the future
Both organizations have avenues that they are trying to navigate to accomplish their visions for access to abortion in Wisconsin.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin intends to assist in legal battles to restore the status quo — the state of abortion access before Roe v. Wadewas overturned.
“Our goal is not only to restore but then… make challenges in courts in a way that would protect abortion for the long term,” Velasquez said.
Challenges by Planned Parenthood may include the establishment of abortion as a state constitutional right and removing barriers to abortion access such as the prohibition on telemedicine.
Pro-Life Wisconsin intends to close some of the loopholes present in the current language of the statutes.
One such loophole includes the exception for the endangerment of the life of the mother. They want to change that language to include the life of the child.
“What we advocate for is equal care for mother and child,” DeMeuse said.
Pro-Life Wisconsin does not support abortions in the case of rape or incest, two areas for possible exceptions to the ban discussed by state lawmakers. Abortion is not “the actual solution;” instead, it is a Band-Aid for the problem of trauma, Demeuse said.
Legislative Director Matt Sande said Pro-Life Wisconsin aims to establish the right to life for the preborn, in the organization’s words, through the personhood amendment. A constitutional amendment would essentially codify the prohibition of abortion, limiting the influence of the courts.
“We’re very concerned that he [Kaul] can prevail,” Sande said. “Primarily because of the Supreme Court election this spring.”
In the April election, Justice Janet Protasiewicz — a candidate that campaigned on abortion rights — won about 55% of the vote statewide, 47% in St. Croix County and 50.3% in Pierce County.
The Wisconsin Attorney General’s lawsuit will likely come before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
In August, the court will have a 4-3 liberal majority when the newly elected justice is sworn in.
With Protasiewicz on the court, Velasquez said she feels confident that legal arguments pertaining to abortion will be heard fairly. On the other hand, Sande said his organization is skeptical because of the way Protasiewicz politicized the issue by making it a part of her campaign.
Sande believes there are two possible routes with a liberal-leaning court. The Supreme Court could return Wisconsin to Roe-era abortion regulations by declaring the ban unenforceable or unconstitutional. Alternatively, the court could find a constitutional right to abortion in the Wisconsin State Constitution.
In the June 28 press conference, Kaul hoped for a case that could be resolved within a matter of months. One year later, the case held oral arguments in May and is still an open case in Dane County Court.
Dane County Court Judge Diane Schlipper ruled on a dismissal motion filed in December by Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski on July 7, allowing the case to continue.
According to the Associated Press, Schlipper explains in a written statement that, in her legal opinion, the law criminalizes battering or assaulting the mother to kill the unborn child. The law does not specifically outlaw abortion. The case is still ongoing.
Both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin feel secure in their understanding and application of the law, but those understandings are diametrically opposed.
For many, the case of abortion in Wisconsin remains a series of questions without definite answers.
As court battles continue, the fate of Wisconsin’s abortion ban hangs in the balance.
Wisconsin is an island of its own, surrounded by states that permit abortion. Residents of western Wisconsin continue to have access to abortion care in Minnesota where it is recognized as a constitutional right.
The fate of abortion policy — no matter the outcome in court — will continue to be shaped by the efforts of citizens and their elected officials on the court, in the legislature and in the governor’s office.
“This is really a marathon and not a sprint,” Velasquez said.
