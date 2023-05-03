The Hudson High School theater was spectacularly decorated.
Flowers decorated the stage. A fine mist was illuminated by multi-color stage lights.
Students dressed in gowns and tuxedos walked through a flowered arch and posed for photos in front of a packed theater.
The theme for the prom and its grand march on Saturday was Garden of Glamour.
This prom marked the end of an era. After 17 years, this will be the last prom for advisers Kim Behnke and Katherine Murphy.
“It has been an extremely rewarding endeavor, and they will have countless memories as they leave this role,” the audience heard at the start of the grand march.