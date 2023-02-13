It is children like Janiya Payne that bring us to admire the resiliency of young people.

At just 5 years old, Janiya was diagnosed with Stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer that usually begins in muscles attached to bones that help the body move.

Surrounded by her four older siblings and her mom, Janiya hasn’t lost her goofy, playful and independent personality.

“She’s still been herself,”Janiya’s oldest sister, Jazlynn Slocum, 19, said, holding her newborn baby boy as he sipped on his morning snack. Jazlynn and Janiya are two of five children; the others are ages 12, 16 and 23.

Janiya, who loves her Barbies and baby dolls, has taken on the role of aunt with great enthusiasm.

The young girl wears many hats – child, student, aunt and cancer patient. She’s playful and happy-go-lucky. Frequent trips to Minneapolis for chemotherapy treatment, and now more routine treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, wear her out, though.

With her mom, older siblings, the staff at E.P. Rock and the community around her, Janiya’s kept her emotional strength.

At such a young age, she doesn’t fully understand the circumstances of her cancer, but she knows she doesn’t always feel well, it’s connecting the dots that her tummy ache isn’t just a little bug that’s the hard part.

“She knows she's sick,” Jodi said.

At first it seemed like a dentistry issue. Janiya began showing signs of pain on the left side of her jaw area after she had some dental work done, right around last Halloween.

Janiya’s mom, Jodi Jones, let the holiday filled with sweets and childhood shenanigans pass before bringing Janiya in to see a pediatrician.

It took a trip to Children’s Hospital before it was determined after scans came back that the abscess was in fact a cancerous tumor.

“It’s not what you expect,” Slocumsaid. Nobody could have predicted it.

Jodi’s life, and the life of her children, immediately shifted.

Jodi, who had been working a job and a half, had to examine her ability to work full-time hours while taking care of Janiya full time, which now included regular hospital visits.

She is currently on leave from her part-time job and working 32 hours of her full-time job from home.

“Of course I’d rather be home with her than go to work,” Jodi said.

Home is where Jodi and Janiya spend much of their time, when they aren’t at the hospital for Janiya’s weekly treatment.

“She’s a sassy little 5-year-old,” Jodi said. “She’s very sweet.”

When Janiya is not playing with her dolls, she loves crafting, painting, drawing and watching movies like Trolls.

Janiya and Jodi have put in a lot of miles since last fall, driving to and from Minneapolis every Friday for treatment. The two make the trip for Janiya’s chemotherapy, most of which are quick trips once they arrive. They’re in and out in about an hour.

Every three weeks though, Janiya has to do a much longer stay, which includes blood work, medication, chemotherapy treatment and observation.

“Once the chemo finishes, the clock starts for the 24-hour mark,” Jodi said, so really, it’s more than a day, but an overnight at the minimum.

Regardless of the length of the stay, Janiya always has one question for the nurse.

“Is it gonna hurt?”

It usually does.

Janiya has a port that was placed for chemotherapy treatment. It’s uncomfortable, especially for a 5-year-old.

“She does fairly well,” Jodi said. “She gets worried and scared when the appointments come, because they have to access that port,” as any 5-year- old would.

The staff at Children’s has helped keep her occupied, crafting, coloring and always indulging her in her love of unicorns.

Sometimes, movies are the best way to go. Treatment is tiring.

Janiya’s discomfort unfortunately isn’t over, though much of her jaw pain has subsided. She will undergo another surgery before she begins a few months of proton therapy, or radiation, at Mayo in Rochester, Minnesota beginning Monday, Feb. 20.

“Seeing her struggle with some of it, that’s been the tricky part,” Jodi said.

She’ll continue to receive care in Rochester for seven weeks of proton therapy. Then she’ll be back to Children’s for more chemotherapy treatments and then back to Mayo for more radiation

Though there is still a long road ahead – culminating in what is likely to be over a year of treatment – there are expectations for recovery.

Her most recent CT, MRI and PET scans were all given a thumbs up by her doctor, according to Jodi.

“The hope is to be cancer free and it not come back, though she will have damage done from chemo and radiation,” Jodi said. The goal is as full of a recovery as can be for a little cancer patient.

Not many 5-year-olds have lived through what Janiya has. Instead of thinking about play dates and packing a lunch, Jodi has been messaging with doctors and planning fundraisers.

Having just started kindergarten at E.P. Rock when she was diagnosed, the beginning of Janiya’s education was unconventional.

While undergoing chemotherapy, school is a constantly challenging decision. With the rate of sickness and Janiya’s newfound immunocompromised state, Jodi kept her home from school. The staff at E.P. Rock has made that decision easier, with constant support and willingness to work with the family.

“Her teacher has been wonderful,” Jodi said. She checks in often to see how her little student is doing.

Even Principal Dolf Schmitt has brought the family a meal.

In late January, Jodi and Janiya made a trip into the school to drop off a bag of T-shirts and sweatshirts, part of a fundraiser for the family. A number of teachers at the school participated, purchasing matching shirts to support Janiya’s family.

Janiya wore her sweatshirt proudly. Its message: “Cancer picked the wrong princess.”