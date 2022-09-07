Caregiving for a family member or friend can be stressful – physically, emotionally and financially. The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County has openings for their Managing Caregiver Stress Workshop and Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These resources are free and help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative.
To register or learn more about the workshop or classes, contact the ADRC at 715-381-4366, adrcinfo@sccwi.gov and on sccwi.gov/caregivers.
Managing caregiver stress workshop
Join a workshop for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions. You will learn about self-care strategies and techniques to increase relaxation and reduce stress on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 1-2:30 p.m., at the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Rd, Hudson. Sign up today and learn how to manage the daily stresses you face as a caregiver.
Registration is required and class size is limited. Register by Monday, Sept. 26 to secure your spot.
Powerful tools for caregivers classes
Whether you provide care for a spouse, partner, parent, or friend, your role as a caregiver is important.
The Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes are designed to help caregivers, reduce stress, improve self-confidence, manage time, set goals, solve problems, better communicate their feelings, make tough decisions and find helpful resources.
This series consists of six classes held once a week led by ADRC’s dementia care specialist and caregiver support coordinator. Participants will receive handouts and a book, “The Caregiver Helpbook,” developed specifically for the class.
The class takes place on Wednesdays from Oct. 12 through Nov. 16, 12:30-3 p.m. at the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson.
Registration is required and class size is limited. Register by Monday, Oct. 10 to secure your spot.
