HUDSON -- The city’s infrastructure needs $127 million worth of work to bring it up into better shape, the Common Council heard on Monday.
City Engineer Dean Chamberlain presented a summary of the city’s current infrastructure, including pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks and trails, and underground utilities.
The city’s funding per year is about $1.3 million. With that average, Chamberlain said it would take nearly a hundred years to complete the work backlog.
The cost is an overwhelming number, Chamberlain recognized. The city can look at more of a 30-year timeframe to address the infrastructure issues.
“Looking at it more over a generation, than immediately,” he said.
Hudson is not alone in these issues, City Administrator Aaron Reeves said. Staff isn’t saying the city must address all of these, but the council should be aware of the issues and extent.
Street rating low
Pavement condition is assessed using the PASER rating, a scale of 1 to 10 that shows how deteriorated pavements are. Streets on the lower end of the rating need full reconstruction, those in the middle need mill and overlay, and those on the upper ends need either seal coat or crack seal.
In 2019, the average PASER rating for major city streets was 5.75. The average for minor city streets was 5.08.
The city does not need to get the street ratings up to a perfect 10, but Chamberlain said the average should be closer to 7 or 8.
Sidewalks and more
The city’s curb and gutter is in various conditions, including many in need of full replacement or panel replacement.
A 2019 sidewalk evaluation identified spots with problems looking at tripping hazards, cross slopes, sidewalk widths and curb ramps. Deficinciencies were found in several areas throughout Hudson, with a high concentration in the downtown area.
Hudson’s utility infrastructure is aging. The utilities were ranked from approaching replacement at 70 to 100 years old, in need of replacement at 100 to 120 years old and overdue for replacement at more than 120 years old.
The city has several sections of utilities that are overdue for replacement, a few that are at replacement and more than are nearing replacement.
