An air quality alert has been issued for central and southern Minnesota — including the Twin Cities area — by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency from noon on Tuesday, June 20, through 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.
On the color-coded Air Quality Index, the Twin Cities area has reached an orange level.
Orange air quality indicates a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, pregnant people and those with pre-existing breathing or heart conditions.
Ground-level ozone will likely be produced as pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, react with the air. Southerly winds are transporting these pollutants from Chicago, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
The combination of warm temperatures, sunny weather and low humidity creates an environment favorable to the production of ozone, meaning that the afternoons will likely be the most affected.
Unhealthy ozone levels can worsen pre-existing conditions. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recommends that those in sensitive groups consider changing their physical activity and keeping medical resources like inhalers close by.
The agency recommends individuals also reduce their own pollution by avoiding or reducing the use of gas-powered equipment, vehicle trips and backyard fires. Instead, the agency encourages the use of public transportation.
