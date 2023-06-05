An air quality alert has been issued for the Twin Cities area by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.
While wildfires rage, smoke mixes with the air, which can reach harmful levels. As a result, the sky may look hazy or even smell of smoke.
Small smoke particles are able to enter the lungs and, eventually, the bloodstream, causing adverse health effects such as bronchitis or aggravating existing illnesses. Other symptoms might include eye irritation, shortness of breath or chest tightness.
On the color-coded Air Quality Index, the Twin Cities area has reached an orange level.
Orange air quality indicates a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, pregnant people and those with pre-existing breathing or heart conditions.
People with increased exposure may experience health effects sooner than others, including those who spend a lot of time outdoors and those without air conditioning or a tightly sealed shelter.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recommends that those in sensitive groups spend less time outside, take more breaks and do less intense activities.
The agency claims thunderstorms in the area will likely help clear smoke particles from the air.
