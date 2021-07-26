St Croix County Fair 2021_0144.jpg
Here are the results from the 2021 St. Croix County Fair held July 14-18.

Dairy Holstein

Registered Jr. Champion — Olivia Dittman, Riverside

Grade Jr. Champion — Eli Schommer, Lone Pine

Registered Sr. Champion — Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

Grade Sr. Champion — Rebekah Luckwaldt, Lone Pine

Res. Grand Champion — Derek Morrill, North Country

Grand Champion — Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake

Dairy Guernsey 

Registered Jr. Champion — Haley Buekema, Lone Pine

Grade Jr. Champion — Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hill

Registered Sr. Champion — Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hill

Res. Grand Champion — Haley Buekema, Lone Pine

Grand Champion — Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hill

Dairy Jersey

Registered Jr. Champion — Makenzie Midtling, Lone Pine

Grade Jr. Champion — Leo McKenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Registered Sr. Champion — Madison Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake

Grade Sr. Champion — Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake

Res. Grand Champion — Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake

Grand Champion — Madison Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake

Dairy Brown Swiss

Registered Jr. Champion — Hayden Shearer, Lone Pine

Grand Champion — Hayden Shearer, Lone Pine

Dairy Ayrshire

Registered Jr. Champion — Haley Beukema, Lone Pine

Registered Sr. Champion — Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake

Res. Grand Champion — Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake

Grand Champion — Haley Beukema, Lone Pine

Dairy any other breed

Grade Jr. Champion — Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers

Registered Sr. Champion — Avery Rogers, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Res. Grand Champion — Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers

Grand Champion — Avery Rogers, Robert Ribbon Reapers

Dairy Supreme Champion — Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awa

Showmanship

4th Grade — Colton Midtling, Lone Pine

5th Grade — Kendra Christensen, Riverside

6th Grade — Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake

7th-8th Grade — Levi Nelson, Springbrook

9th-10th Grade — Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake

11th Grade and over — Haley Beukema, Lone Pine

Dress a calf contest

1st — Charles Cowles, Glen Hills Climbers

2nd — Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers

3rd — Anna Meyer, Forest Timberwolves

Beef — Market

Champion Angus — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Breed — Brecken McAbee, Lone Pine

Champion Crossbred — Ella Omann, Lone Pine

Champion Hereford — Rachel Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Dairy/Beef Cross — Molly Draxler, Bellringers

Res. Grand Champion MKT — Ella Omann, Lone Pine

Grand Champion MKT — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Beef — Breeding stock

Champion Angus — Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine

Champion Hereford — Rachel Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves

Champion Shorthorn — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Any Other Breed — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Champion Commercial — Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves

Res. Grand Champion Breeding Stock — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Grand Champion Breeding Stock — Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves

Res. Grand Champion Jr. Bull — Devon Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves

Grand Champion Jr. Bull — Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves

Cow/Calf Res Grand Champion — Ethan Bazille

Cow/Calf Grand Champion — Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves

Bred and Owned Market Champion — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Bred and Owned Female Champion — Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves

Beef showmanship 

Beginners — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Juniors — Katelynn Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Intermediate — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Senior — Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine

RES. Supreme Showman — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine

Supreme Showman — Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine

CLUB HERD — Klay Lorentz, Josie Lorentz, Ella Omann, Lone Pine

Best Fitted Animal — Rachel Sanftner, Lone Pine

Reserve Champion Beef Carcass — Sienna Palmer Bengston, WI Jr. Hereford Assoc.

Grand Champion Beef Carcass — Brooklyn Strenke-Bentz, Baldwin Wide Awake

Swine — Market

Res. Grand Champion Hog — Alyssa Fouks, Glenwood City FFA

Grand Champion Hog — Abbie DeLong, Lone Pine

Swine Showmanship —

Beginners — Adam Meier, Lone Pine

Juniors — Tessa Wagner, Bellringers

Intermediate — Chase Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake

Seniors — Amber Delong, Lone Pine

Res. Grand Champion Showman — Chase Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake

Grand Champion Showman — Amber De Long, Lone Pine

Reserve Grand Champion Swine Carcass — Benjamin Dittman, Riverside

Grand Champion Swine Carcass — Chloe Prinsen, Springbrook

Sheep Market

Res. Grand Champion Market Lamb — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Grand Champion Market Lamb — Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers

Sheep Breeding Stock – wool

Champion Blue Leicester Ewe — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Any Other Reg. Wool — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Crossbred Wool Ewe — Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Grand Champion Ewe — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Sheep breeding stock - Meat

Champion Dorset Ewe — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Hampshire Ewe — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Southdown Ewe — Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers

Champion Suffolk Ewe — Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Wether Style Ewe — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Champion Any Other Reg Breed — Jonathon Beyer, Rolling Hills

Champion Commercial Ewe — Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters

Res. Grand Champion Ewe — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Grand Champion Ewe — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters

Sheep Breeding Stock - Meat 

Champion Hampshire Ram — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Shropshire Ram — Davie Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Wether Style Ram — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Southdown Ram — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Res. Grand Champion Ram — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Grand Champion Ram — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Sheep Showmanship

Beginners — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Intermediate — Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers

Seniors — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Res. Grand Champion Sheep Carcass — Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters

Grand Champion Sheep Carcass — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Goats — Dairy

Champion Jr. Dairy Doe — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Sr. Dairy Doe — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers

RES. Grand Champ Dairy — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers

Grand Champ Dairy — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers

Best Uddered Dairy Goat — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers

Goats — Meat

Champion Jr. Meat Doe — Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers

Champion Sr. Meat Doe — Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers

Res. Grand Champion Meat — Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers

Grand Champion Meat — Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers

Champion Jr. Any Other Breed — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers

Champion Sr. Any Other Breed — Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers

Res. Grand Champion AOB — Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers

Grand Champion AOB — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers

Market Meat Goat

Champion Market Dairy Wether — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Market Meat — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Res. Grand Champion Market Goat — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers

Grand Champion Market Goat — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Goat Showmanship 

Beginners — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Junior — Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves

Intermediate — Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers

Res. Grand Champion Goat Carcass — Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves

Grand Champion Goat Carcass — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Horses

Showmanship 

Top Blue Grade 5-6 — Ayda Miller, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Western Pleasure

Top Blue Grade 3-4 — Samantha Linder, Tri River Voyagers

Pleasure Driving

Top Blue — Rhyan Nichos, Harmony Hill

Poultry — Best in Class

American — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Asiatic — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Continental — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

English — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Mediterranean — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Any Other Standard — Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers

Crossbred — Shalikco Timm, Oakland Ramblers

Clean-legged Bantam — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Feather-legged Bantam — Kyle Henderson, North Country

Game Bantam — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Ducks — Jordyn Rock

Geese — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Turkey — Grant Rock

Pigeon — Garrett Beukema, Lone Pine

Eggs — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Best of Show Female — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Reserve Female — David Thompson

Best of Show Male — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Reserve Male — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Supreme Showman — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Reserve Showman — Jordyn Rock

Rabbits

Champion Commercial — Greta Gustafson, Springbrook

Champion Fancy Breed — Roslyn Nichols, Harmony Hill

Best in Show — Roslyn Nichols

Rabbit Showmanship

Beginner — Michael Clark, Sunnyside Shamrocks

Intermediate — Hayley Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Dogs

Obedience

Beginner — James Kass, Rolling Hills

Pre-Novice — Ivelyn Siebenaler, Springbrook

Novice — Brekken McAbee, Lone Pine

Graduate Novice — Ben Larson, Springbrook

Champion Pre-Open — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Showmanship

Beginner I — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Beginner II — Greta Gustafson, Springbrook

Intermediate I — Dylan Smith, Harmony Hills

Intermediate II — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers

Senior — Johnathan Beyeer, Rolling Hills

Animal Science

Champion Vet Science — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Champion Animal Science — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Res. Grand Champion — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Grand Champion — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Cavies Champion — Kathie Borchardt, Lone Pine

Cavies Res. Champion — Alleena Main, Pine Lake Pastures

Other Small Animal Champion — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers

Other Small Animal Res. Champion — Katarina Thorsen, Harmony Hill

Plant and Soil Science

Champion Field Crop — Leo McKenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Vegetable — Hattie Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion Herb — Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills

Champion Fruit — Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Res. Grand Champion — Wyatt Stehr, Lone Pine

Res. Grand Champion — Claudia Lenz, Riverside

Res. Grand Champion — Greta Gustafson, Springbrook

Res. Grand Champion — Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Flowers and Houseplants

Champion Flower — Jordyn Rock

Champion Arrangement — Sophia Bast, Rolling Hills

Champion Container — Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves

Outstanding Flower Exhibitor — Jordyn Rock

Champion Houseplant grades 4-6 — Korben Bakken, Rolling Hills

Champion Houseplant grades 7 and up — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Res. Grand Champion Houseplant — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Grand Champion Houseplant — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Res. Grand Champion Garden Fun — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Grand Champion Garden Fun — Abigail Loberg, Lone Pine

Natural Resource Science and Naturespace

Champion Class A-G — Ryan Sippl, St. Croix Adventures

Champion Class M-Q — Eloise Thompson, Trail Blazers

Grand Champion Exhibit —Eloise Thompson, Trail Blazers

Res. Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Archery — Dylan Smith, Harmony Hill

Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Archery — Jared Dobberstein, Lone Pine

Res. Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Gun —Heidi Vogler, Riverside

Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Gun —Dylan Hanson, Double Good

Cultural Arts 

Champion Drawing grades 8 and over — Benjamin Dittman, Riverside

Champion Painting grades 4-7 — Macy Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion Drawing grades 8 and over — Jocelyn Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves

Res. Grand Champion — Jocelyn Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves

Grand Champion — Benjamin Dittman, Riverside

Champion Other Arts grades 4-6 — Norah Klopp, Riverside

Champion Other Arts grade 7-9 — Lydia Bennett, Bellringers

Champion Other Arts grade 10 and up — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Champion Creative Stitchery grade 8 and up — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Jewelry grades 7-9 — Lana Erickson, Double Good

Champion Jewelry grades 10 and up — Amber DeLong, Lone Pine

Champion Graphic Art Design — Megan Spott, Sringbrook

Res. Grand Champion Other Arts — Amber DeLong, Lone Pine

Grand Champion Other Arts — Megan Spott, Springbrook

Champion Creative Writing grade 6-9 — Genevieve Gretzlock, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Creative Writing grades 10 and up — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pin

Res. Grand Champion Crafts — Norah Klopp, Riverside

Grand Champion Crafts — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Champion Stamped Leathercraft Intermediate — Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Stamped Leathercraft Senior — Kaylee Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Champion Bisque grades 4-5 — Aletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Bisque grades 6-8 — Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Bisque grades 9-13 — Megan Spott, Springbrook

Music and Theater

Champion Exhibi —t Olivia Dumond, Lone Pine

Champion Vocal — Amelia Blazing, Riverside

Champion Instruments — Andrew Gretzlock, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion Dance — Adaire MacSwain, Trail Blazers

Res. Grand Champion Music and Theater — Adaire MacSwain

Grand Champion Music and Theater — Amelia Blasing, Riverside

Photography

Champion Beginning grades 3-4 — Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Champion Beginning grades 7-13 — Ella Olson, Tri River Voyagers

Champion Intermediate 3+ years — Kaylin Brandt, Harmony Hill

Champion Advance 5+ years — Claudia Lenz, Riverside

Champion Black and White Intermediate — Kaylin Brandt, Harmony Hill

Champion Black and White Advanced — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Res. Grand Champion Photography —Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Grand Champion Photography — Claudia Lenz, Riverside

Woodworking

Champion 1st year — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers

Champion 2-3 years — James Schneider, Forest Timberwolves

Champion 4-6 years — Levi Dobberstein, Lone Pine

Champion 7 plus years — Garrett Thon, Springbrook

Res. Grand Champion Woodworking — Garrett Thon, Springbrook

Grand Champion Woodworking — Levi Dobberstein, Lone Pine

Electricity 

Champion Beginner — Ryan Schoeck, Springbrook

Champion Intermediate — Jacob Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Champion Advanced — Dylan Hanson, Double Good

Reserve Champion Electricity — Dylan Hanson, Double Good

Grand Champion Electricity — Ryan Schoeck, Springbrook

Mechanical Projects

Champion Restoration — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Class D — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Class E — Lyle Wagner, Bellringers

Reserve Grand Champion — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Grand Champion —Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion Models — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Building Skills — Aloyious Lextz, Rolling Hills

Grand Champion D-E — Lyle Wagner, Bellringers

Res. Grand Champion D-E — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Grand Champion F-I — Aloyious Lentz, Rolling Hills

Res. Grand Champion F-I —David Thompson, Lone Pine

Res. Grand Champion G-J — David Thompson, Lone Pine

Foods and Nutrition

Champion grades 3-5 — Tenley Hesselink, Forrest Timberwolves

Champion grades 6-7 — Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades

Champion grades 8-9 — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills

Champion grades 10-13 — Claudia Lenz, Riverside

Res. Grand Champion — Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades

Grand Champion — Claudia Lenz, Riverside

Food Preservation

Champion grades 4-6 — Tenley Hesselink, Forrest Timberwolves

Champion grades 7-plus — Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Res. Grand Champion — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Grand Champion — Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Cake Decorating

Champion grades 4-5 — Kelsey Afdahl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion grades 6-7 — Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion grades 8-9 — McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills

Res. Grand Champion — Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake

Grand Champion — Kelsey Afdahl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Foods Revue 

Champion grades 4-5 — Anna Meyer, Forrest Timberwolves

Champion grades 6-8 — Shelby Meyer, Forrest Timberwolves

Grand Champion — Anna Meyer, Forrest Timberwolves

Clothing

Champion grades 3-5 — Ella Anderson, Harmony Hill

Champion grades 6-8 — Adella Dittman, Riverside

Champion Intermediate — Savanna Millermon, Sunnyside Shamrocks

Champion Advanced — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Fashion Decisions — Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

Res. Grand Champion — Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

Grand Champion — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine

Clothing Revue 

Champion grades 3-5 — Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades

Champion grades 6-8 — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Champion grade 9 and over — Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

Res. Grand Champion — Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades

Grand Champion — Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers

Knitting 

Champion grades 4-6 — Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Champion advanced — Annika Bauman, Rustic Renegades

Res. Grand Champion — Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes

Grand Champion — Annika Bauman, Rustic Renegades

Crocheting 

Champion advanced — Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills

Grand Champion — Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills

Home Environment 

Champion Beginners — Reese Ulrich, North Country

Champion Intermediate — Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake

Champion Advanced — Derek Morill, North Country

Res. Grand Champion — Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake

Grand Champion — Reese Ulrich, North Country

Family and Child Development

Champion grades 7 and up —Kaylee Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

Champion History and Heritage — Gracie Perkins-Greene, Sunnyside Shamrocks

Champion Health — Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves

Res. Grand Champion — Alannah Curtis, Lone Pine

Grand Champion — Kaylee Bazille, Oakland Ramblers

In-depth Displays and Youth Leadership 

Champion In Depth Displays — Lydia Bennett, Bellringers

Champion Youth Leadership — Carly Brown, Rolling Hills

Res. Grand Champion — Lydia Bennett, Bellringers

Grand Champion — Carly Brown, Rolling Hills

Club Scrapbooks

1st place — Dittman family, Riverside 4-H

HCE Booths

1st Place — Charlotte Croes

Open Class

Res. Grand Champion Antiques — Rosemary Donahoe, Baldwin

Grand Champion Antiques — Irma Lindholm, Glenwood City

 

Res. Grand Champion Photography — Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond

Grand Champion Photography — Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond

 

Res. Grand Champion Woodworking — Charles Albrecht, Emerald

Grand Champion Woodworking — Al Anderson, Glenwood City

 

Res. Grand Champion Foods and Nutrition — Margaret Ohman, Woodville

Grand Champion Foods and Nutrition — Jennifer Willett, Baldwin

 

Res. Grand Champion Food Preservation — Susie Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Grand Champion Food Preservation — Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond

 

Champion Recipe Challenge — Laura Ulrich, New Richmond

 

Res. Grand Champion Clothing — Barb Ramberg, Baldwin

Grand Champion Clothing — Nancy Burman, Hudson

 

Res. Grand Champion Knitting — Susan Kahler, Emerald

Grand Champion Knitting — Kathy Alleman, Glenwood City

 

Res. Grand Champion Crocheting — Amie Macejkovic, Prescott

Grand Champion Crocheting — Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City

 

Res. Grand Champion Quilt — Pam Caduff, Hudson

Grand Champion Quilt — Mary Roen, River Falls

 

Res. Grand Champion Home Furnishings — Darla Ramberg, Roberts

Grand Champion Home Furnishings — Cindy Van Dyk, New Richmond

Best in Show – Home Furnishings — Mary Roen, River Falls

 

Res. Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Field Crops — Terry Mitchell, New Richmond

Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Field Crops — Terry Mitchell, New Richmond

Res. Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Vegetables — Barb Ramberg, Baldwin

Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Vegetables — Shari Turvaville, Bay City

Res. Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Fruit — Carol Myers, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Fruit — Gerry Schoen, River Falls

Best in Show – Plant and Soil Science — Shari Turvaville, Bay City

 

Res. Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Cut Flowers — Joyce Peterson, Emerald

Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Cut Flowers — Sue Aune-Pederson, Hammond

Res. Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Potted Plants — Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Potted Plants — Roberta Walsvig, New Richmond

Res. Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Arrangements — Nancy Nichols, Baldwin

Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Arrangements — Rachel Schultz, Woodville

Best of Show – Flowers and Houseplants — Susie Aune-Pederson, Hammond

 

Res Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Arts and Crafts — Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Arts and Crafts — Laurie Klatt, Baldwin

Res. Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Fine Arts — Nancy Nichols, Baldwin

Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Fine Arts — Darla Rambert, Roberts

Res. Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Exceptional — Karen Langfeldt, New Richmond

Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Exceptional — Karen Langfeldt, New Richmond

 

Senior Citizens

Champion Vegetable — Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City

Champion Flowers and Houseplants — Karen Behl, New Richmond

Champion Natural Science — Marilyn Everson, New Richmond

Champion Cultural Arts — May Ramberg, River Falls

Champion Photography — Mary Ellen Alexander, New Richmond

Champion Woodworking — Al Anderson, Glenwood City

Champion Foods and Nutrition — Glenhaven Baking Club, Glenwood City

Champion Food Preservation — Marilyn Everson, New Richmond

Champion Knitting — Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City

Champion Crocheting — Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City

Res. Grand Champion Sr. Citizen — Mary Ramberg, River Falls

Grand Champion Sr. Citizen — Mary Ramberg, River Falls

 

