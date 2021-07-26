Here are the results from the 2021 St. Croix County Fair held July 14-18.
Dairy Holstein
Registered Jr. Champion — Olivia Dittman, Riverside
Grade Jr. Champion — Eli Schommer, Lone Pine
Registered Sr. Champion — Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
Grade Sr. Champion — Rebekah Luckwaldt, Lone Pine
Res. Grand Champion — Derek Morrill, North Country
Grand Champion — Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awake
Dairy Guernsey
Registered Jr. Champion — Haley Buekema, Lone Pine
Grade Jr. Champion — Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hill
Registered Sr. Champion — Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hill
Res. Grand Champion — Haley Buekema, Lone Pine
Grand Champion — Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hill
Dairy Jersey
Registered Jr. Champion — Makenzie Midtling, Lone Pine
Grade Jr. Champion — Leo McKenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Registered Sr. Champion — Madison Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake
Grade Sr. Champion — Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake
Res. Grand Champion — Makayla Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake
Grand Champion — Madison Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake
Dairy Brown Swiss
Registered Jr. Champion — Hayden Shearer, Lone Pine
Grand Champion — Hayden Shearer, Lone Pine
Dairy Ayrshire
Registered Jr. Champion — Haley Beukema, Lone Pine
Registered Sr. Champion — Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake
Res. Grand Champion — Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake
Grand Champion — Haley Beukema, Lone Pine
Dairy any other breed
Grade Jr. Champion — Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers
Registered Sr. Champion — Avery Rogers, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Res. Grand Champion — Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers
Grand Champion — Avery Rogers, Robert Ribbon Reapers
Dairy Supreme Champion — Sophia Kamm, Baldwin Wide Awa
Showmanship
4th Grade — Colton Midtling, Lone Pine
5th Grade — Kendra Christensen, Riverside
6th Grade — Kaylee Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake
7th-8th Grade — Levi Nelson, Springbrook
9th-10th Grade — Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake
11th Grade and over — Haley Beukema, Lone Pine
Dress a calf contest
1st — Charles Cowles, Glen Hills Climbers
2nd — Mason McQuiston, Glen Hills Climbers
3rd — Anna Meyer, Forest Timberwolves
Beef — Market
Champion Angus — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Breed — Brecken McAbee, Lone Pine
Champion Crossbred — Ella Omann, Lone Pine
Champion Hereford — Rachel Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Dairy/Beef Cross — Molly Draxler, Bellringers
Res. Grand Champion MKT — Ella Omann, Lone Pine
Grand Champion MKT — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
Beef — Breeding stock
Champion Angus — Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine
Champion Hereford — Rachel Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves
Champion Shorthorn — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Any Other Breed — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
Champion Commercial — Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves
Res. Grand Champion Breeding Stock — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
Grand Champion Breeding Stock — Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves
Res. Grand Champion Jr. Bull — Devon Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves
Grand Champion Jr. Bull — Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves
Cow/Calf Res Grand Champion — Ethan Bazille
Cow/Calf Grand Champion — Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves
Bred and Owned Market Champion — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
Bred and Owned Female Champion — Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves
Beef showmanship
Beginners — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Juniors — Katelynn Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Intermediate — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
Senior — Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine
RES. Supreme Showman — Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine
Supreme Showman — Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine
CLUB HERD — Klay Lorentz, Josie Lorentz, Ella Omann, Lone Pine
Best Fitted Animal — Rachel Sanftner, Lone Pine
Reserve Champion Beef Carcass — Sienna Palmer Bengston, WI Jr. Hereford Assoc.
Grand Champion Beef Carcass — Brooklyn Strenke-Bentz, Baldwin Wide Awake
Swine — Market
Res. Grand Champion Hog — Alyssa Fouks, Glenwood City FFA
Grand Champion Hog — Abbie DeLong, Lone Pine
Swine Showmanship —
Beginners — Adam Meier, Lone Pine
Juniors — Tessa Wagner, Bellringers
Intermediate — Chase Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake
Seniors — Amber Delong, Lone Pine
Res. Grand Champion Showman — Chase Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake
Grand Champion Showman — Amber De Long, Lone Pine
Reserve Grand Champion Swine Carcass — Benjamin Dittman, Riverside
Grand Champion Swine Carcass — Chloe Prinsen, Springbrook
Sheep Market
Res. Grand Champion Market Lamb — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Grand Champion Market Lamb — Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers
Sheep Breeding Stock – wool
Champion Blue Leicester Ewe — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Any Other Reg. Wool — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Crossbred Wool Ewe — Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers
Reserve Grand Champion Ewe — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Grand Champion Ewe — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Sheep breeding stock - Meat
Champion Dorset Ewe — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Hampshire Ewe — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Southdown Ewe — Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers
Champion Suffolk Ewe — Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Wether Style Ewe — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Champion Any Other Reg Breed — Jonathon Beyer, Rolling Hills
Champion Commercial Ewe — Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters
Res. Grand Champion Ewe — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Grand Champion Ewe — Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters
Sheep Breeding Stock - Meat
Champion Hampshire Ram — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Shropshire Ram — Davie Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Wether Style Ram — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Southdown Ram — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Res. Grand Champion Ram — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Grand Champion Ram — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Sheep Showmanship
Beginners — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Intermediate — Ryleigh Woodford, Oakland Ramblers
Seniors — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Res. Grand Champion Sheep Carcass — Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters
Grand Champion Sheep Carcass — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Goats — Dairy
Champion Jr. Dairy Doe — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Sr. Dairy Doe — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers
RES. Grand Champ Dairy — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers
Grand Champ Dairy — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers
Best Uddered Dairy Goat — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers
Goats — Meat
Champion Jr. Meat Doe — Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers
Champion Sr. Meat Doe — Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers
Res. Grand Champion Meat — Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers
Grand Champion Meat — Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers
Champion Jr. Any Other Breed — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers
Champion Sr. Any Other Breed — Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers
Res. Grand Champion AOB — Madalyn Booth, Oakland Ramblers
Grand Champion AOB — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers
Market Meat Goat
Champion Market Dairy Wether — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Market Meat — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Res. Grand Champion Market Goat — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers
Grand Champion Market Goat — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Goat Showmanship
Beginners — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Junior — Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves
Intermediate — Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers
Res. Grand Champion Goat Carcass — Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves
Grand Champion Goat Carcass — Ethan Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Horses
Showmanship
Top Blue Grade 5-6 — Ayda Miller, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Western Pleasure
Top Blue Grade 3-4 — Samantha Linder, Tri River Voyagers
Pleasure Driving
Top Blue — Rhyan Nichos, Harmony Hill
Poultry — Best in Class
American — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Asiatic — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Continental — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
English — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills
Mediterranean — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Any Other Standard — Amara Booth, Oakland Ramblers
Crossbred — Shalikco Timm, Oakland Ramblers
Clean-legged Bantam — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Feather-legged Bantam — Kyle Henderson, North Country
Game Bantam — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills
Ducks — Jordyn Rock
Geese — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Turkey — Grant Rock
Pigeon — Garrett Beukema, Lone Pine
Eggs — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Best of Show Female — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Reserve Female — David Thompson
Best of Show Male — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Reserve Male — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Supreme Showman — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Reserve Showman — Jordyn Rock
Rabbits
Champion Commercial — Greta Gustafson, Springbrook
Champion Fancy Breed — Roslyn Nichols, Harmony Hill
Best in Show — Roslyn Nichols
Rabbit Showmanship
Beginner — Michael Clark, Sunnyside Shamrocks
Intermediate — Hayley Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Dogs
Obedience
Beginner — James Kass, Rolling Hills
Pre-Novice — Ivelyn Siebenaler, Springbrook
Novice — Brekken McAbee, Lone Pine
Graduate Novice — Ben Larson, Springbrook
Champion Pre-Open — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills
Showmanship
Beginner I — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Beginner II — Greta Gustafson, Springbrook
Intermediate I — Dylan Smith, Harmony Hills
Intermediate II — Elsja Meier, Glen Hills Climbers
Senior — Johnathan Beyeer, Rolling Hills
Animal Science
Champion Vet Science — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Champion Animal Science — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Res. Grand Champion — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Grand Champion — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Cavies Champion — Kathie Borchardt, Lone Pine
Cavies Res. Champion — Alleena Main, Pine Lake Pastures
Other Small Animal Champion — Tatum Timm, Oakland Ramblers
Other Small Animal Res. Champion — Katarina Thorsen, Harmony Hill
Plant and Soil Science
Champion Field Crop — Leo McKenna, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Vegetable — Hattie Van Ranst, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion Herb — Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills
Champion Fruit — Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Res. Grand Champion — Wyatt Stehr, Lone Pine
Res. Grand Champion — Claudia Lenz, Riverside
Res. Grand Champion — Greta Gustafson, Springbrook
Res. Grand Champion — Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Flowers and Houseplants
Champion Flower — Jordyn Rock
Champion Arrangement — Sophia Bast, Rolling Hills
Champion Container — Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves
Outstanding Flower Exhibitor — Jordyn Rock
Champion Houseplant grades 4-6 — Korben Bakken, Rolling Hills
Champion Houseplant grades 7 and up — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills
Res. Grand Champion Houseplant — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills
Grand Champion Houseplant — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills
Res. Grand Champion Garden Fun — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Grand Champion Garden Fun — Abigail Loberg, Lone Pine
Natural Resource Science and Naturespace
Champion Class A-G — Ryan Sippl, St. Croix Adventures
Champion Class M-Q — Eloise Thompson, Trail Blazers
Grand Champion Exhibit —Eloise Thompson, Trail Blazers
Res. Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Archery — Dylan Smith, Harmony Hill
Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Archery — Jared Dobberstein, Lone Pine
Res. Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Gun —Heidi Vogler, Riverside
Grand Champion Competitive Shoot Gun —Dylan Hanson, Double Good
Cultural Arts
Champion Drawing grades 8 and over — Benjamin Dittman, Riverside
Champion Painting grades 4-7 — Macy Weyer, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion Drawing grades 8 and over — Jocelyn Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves
Res. Grand Champion — Jocelyn Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves
Grand Champion — Benjamin Dittman, Riverside
Champion Other Arts grades 4-6 — Norah Klopp, Riverside
Champion Other Arts grade 7-9 — Lydia Bennett, Bellringers
Champion Other Arts grade 10 and up — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Champion Creative Stitchery grade 8 and up — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Jewelry grades 7-9 — Lana Erickson, Double Good
Champion Jewelry grades 10 and up — Amber DeLong, Lone Pine
Champion Graphic Art Design — Megan Spott, Sringbrook
Res. Grand Champion Other Arts — Amber DeLong, Lone Pine
Grand Champion Other Arts — Megan Spott, Springbrook
Champion Creative Writing grade 6-9 — Genevieve Gretzlock, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Creative Writing grades 10 and up — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pin
Res. Grand Champion Crafts — Norah Klopp, Riverside
Grand Champion Crafts — Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Champion Stamped Leathercraft Intermediate — Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Stamped Leathercraft Senior — Kaylee Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Champion Bisque grades 4-5 — Aletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Bisque grades 6-8 — Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Bisque grades 9-13 — Megan Spott, Springbrook
Music and Theater
Champion Exhibi —t Olivia Dumond, Lone Pine
Champion Vocal — Amelia Blazing, Riverside
Champion Instruments — Andrew Gretzlock, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion Dance — Adaire MacSwain, Trail Blazers
Res. Grand Champion Music and Theater — Adaire MacSwain
Grand Champion Music and Theater — Amelia Blasing, Riverside
Photography
Champion Beginning grades 3-4 — Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Champion Beginning grades 7-13 — Ella Olson, Tri River Voyagers
Champion Intermediate 3+ years — Kaylin Brandt, Harmony Hill
Champion Advance 5+ years — Claudia Lenz, Riverside
Champion Black and White Intermediate — Kaylin Brandt, Harmony Hill
Champion Black and White Advanced — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Res. Grand Champion Photography —Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Grand Champion Photography — Claudia Lenz, Riverside
Woodworking
Champion 1st year — Alletta Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers
Champion 2-3 years — James Schneider, Forest Timberwolves
Champion 4-6 years — Levi Dobberstein, Lone Pine
Champion 7 plus years — Garrett Thon, Springbrook
Res. Grand Champion Woodworking — Garrett Thon, Springbrook
Grand Champion Woodworking — Levi Dobberstein, Lone Pine
Electricity
Champion Beginner — Ryan Schoeck, Springbrook
Champion Intermediate — Jacob Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Champion Advanced — Dylan Hanson, Double Good
Reserve Champion Electricity — Dylan Hanson, Double Good
Grand Champion Electricity — Ryan Schoeck, Springbrook
Mechanical Projects
Champion Restoration — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Class D — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Class E — Lyle Wagner, Bellringers
Reserve Grand Champion — Aden Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Grand Champion —Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion Models — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Building Skills — Aloyious Lextz, Rolling Hills
Grand Champion D-E — Lyle Wagner, Bellringers
Res. Grand Champion D-E — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Grand Champion F-I — Aloyious Lentz, Rolling Hills
Res. Grand Champion F-I —David Thompson, Lone Pine
Res. Grand Champion G-J — David Thompson, Lone Pine
Foods and Nutrition
Champion grades 3-5 — Tenley Hesselink, Forrest Timberwolves
Champion grades 6-7 — Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades
Champion grades 8-9 — Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills
Champion grades 10-13 — Claudia Lenz, Riverside
Res. Grand Champion — Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades
Grand Champion — Claudia Lenz, Riverside
Food Preservation
Champion grades 4-6 — Tenley Hesselink, Forrest Timberwolves
Champion grades 7-plus — Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Res. Grand Champion — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Grand Champion — Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Cake Decorating
Champion grades 4-5 — Kelsey Afdahl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion grades 6-7 — Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion grades 8-9 — McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills
Res. Grand Champion — Lillie McGee, Baldwin Wide Awake
Grand Champion — Kelsey Afdahl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Foods Revue
Champion grades 4-5 — Anna Meyer, Forrest Timberwolves
Champion grades 6-8 — Shelby Meyer, Forrest Timberwolves
Grand Champion — Anna Meyer, Forrest Timberwolves
Clothing
Champion grades 3-5 — Ella Anderson, Harmony Hill
Champion grades 6-8 — Adella Dittman, Riverside
Champion Intermediate — Savanna Millermon, Sunnyside Shamrocks
Champion Advanced — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Champion Fashion Decisions — Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
Res. Grand Champion — Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
Grand Champion — Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine
Clothing Revue
Champion grades 3-5 — Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades
Champion grades 6-8 — Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers
Champion grade 9 and over — Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
Res. Grand Champion — Erica Bauman, Rustic Renegades
Grand Champion — Adaire MacSwain, Hudson Trail Blazers
Knitting
Champion grades 4-6 — Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Champion advanced — Annika Bauman, Rustic Renegades
Res. Grand Champion — Eliana Maxwell, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes
Grand Champion — Annika Bauman, Rustic Renegades
Crocheting
Champion advanced — Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills
Grand Champion — Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills
Home Environment
Champion Beginners — Reese Ulrich, North Country
Champion Intermediate — Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake
Champion Advanced — Derek Morill, North Country
Res. Grand Champion — Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake
Grand Champion — Reese Ulrich, North Country
Family and Child Development
Champion grades 7 and up —Kaylee Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
Champion History and Heritage — Gracie Perkins-Greene, Sunnyside Shamrocks
Champion Health — Shelby Meyer, Forest Timberwolves
Res. Grand Champion — Alannah Curtis, Lone Pine
Grand Champion — Kaylee Bazille, Oakland Ramblers
In-depth Displays and Youth Leadership
Champion In Depth Displays — Lydia Bennett, Bellringers
Champion Youth Leadership — Carly Brown, Rolling Hills
Res. Grand Champion — Lydia Bennett, Bellringers
Grand Champion — Carly Brown, Rolling Hills
Club Scrapbooks
1st place — Dittman family, Riverside 4-H
HCE Booths
1st Place — Charlotte Croes
Open Class
Res. Grand Champion Antiques — Rosemary Donahoe, Baldwin
Grand Champion Antiques — Irma Lindholm, Glenwood City
Res. Grand Champion Photography — Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond
Grand Champion Photography — Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond
Res. Grand Champion Woodworking — Charles Albrecht, Emerald
Grand Champion Woodworking — Al Anderson, Glenwood City
Res. Grand Champion Foods and Nutrition — Margaret Ohman, Woodville
Grand Champion Foods and Nutrition — Jennifer Willett, Baldwin
Res. Grand Champion Food Preservation — Susie Aune-Pederson, Hammond
Grand Champion Food Preservation — Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond
Champion Recipe Challenge — Laura Ulrich, New Richmond
Res. Grand Champion Clothing — Barb Ramberg, Baldwin
Grand Champion Clothing — Nancy Burman, Hudson
Res. Grand Champion Knitting — Susan Kahler, Emerald
Grand Champion Knitting — Kathy Alleman, Glenwood City
Res. Grand Champion Crocheting — Amie Macejkovic, Prescott
Grand Champion Crocheting — Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City
Res. Grand Champion Quilt — Pam Caduff, Hudson
Grand Champion Quilt — Mary Roen, River Falls
Res. Grand Champion Home Furnishings — Darla Ramberg, Roberts
Grand Champion Home Furnishings — Cindy Van Dyk, New Richmond
Best in Show – Home Furnishings — Mary Roen, River Falls
Res. Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Field Crops — Terry Mitchell, New Richmond
Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Field Crops — Terry Mitchell, New Richmond
Res. Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Vegetables — Barb Ramberg, Baldwin
Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Vegetables — Shari Turvaville, Bay City
Res. Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Fruit — Carol Myers, Glenwood City
Grand Champion Plant and Soil Science-Fruit — Gerry Schoen, River Falls
Best in Show – Plant and Soil Science — Shari Turvaville, Bay City
Res. Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Cut Flowers — Joyce Peterson, Emerald
Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Cut Flowers — Sue Aune-Pederson, Hammond
Res. Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Potted Plants — Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City
Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Potted Plants — Roberta Walsvig, New Richmond
Res. Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Arrangements — Nancy Nichols, Baldwin
Grand Champion Flowers and Houseplants-Arrangements — Rachel Schultz, Woodville
Best of Show – Flowers and Houseplants — Susie Aune-Pederson, Hammond
Res Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Arts and Crafts — Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City
Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Arts and Crafts — Laurie Klatt, Baldwin
Res. Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Fine Arts — Nancy Nichols, Baldwin
Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Fine Arts — Darla Rambert, Roberts
Res. Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Exceptional — Karen Langfeldt, New Richmond
Grand Champion Cultural Arts-Exceptional — Karen Langfeldt, New Richmond
Senior Citizens
Champion Vegetable — Rita Palewicz, Glenwood City
Champion Flowers and Houseplants — Karen Behl, New Richmond
Champion Natural Science — Marilyn Everson, New Richmond
Champion Cultural Arts — May Ramberg, River Falls
Champion Photography — Mary Ellen Alexander, New Richmond
Champion Woodworking — Al Anderson, Glenwood City
Champion Foods and Nutrition — Glenhaven Baking Club, Glenwood City
Champion Food Preservation — Marilyn Everson, New Richmond
Champion Knitting — Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City
Champion Crocheting — Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City
Res. Grand Champion Sr. Citizen — Mary Ramberg, River Falls
Grand Champion Sr. Citizen — Mary Ramberg, River Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.