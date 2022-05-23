On July 7, 2021 the City of New Richmond announced that it had reached a settlement with then Fire Department Chief Jim VanderWyst over charges that he misused department funds. The settlement headed off a public hearing and potential litigation. VanderWyst agreed to step down as Chief and retire from any city service at the end of February 2022.
After interviewing a number of candidates, the New Richmond Police and Fire Commission (PFC) appointed Josh Bell to the position of Interim Chief by a unanimous vote of 4-0 on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Bell’s appointment as Interim Chief appears to have caused considerable dissension within the ranks of the department. The specifics are detailed in a complaint dated Nov. 17, 2021 and a subsequent letter related to the complaint dated Jan. 5, 2022, filed against Chief Bell by a group of former and current firefighters calling themselves “New Richmond Concerned Fire Fighters.”
The following firefighters are aligned with that group: Robin Haffner, Jocelyn Kahonen, Jonathon Haffner, Richard Haffner, John Jarchow, Doug Frandsen, Robert Wilson, Chris Canada, Matthew Dodge, Roger Lindloff, Gary Heinz, Brad Niederer, Gary Atkins, Josh Lindstrom and Gregg Wacker.
Following a review of the allegations in the complaint on April 12, 2022, the PFC determined they did constitute charges as defined by Wisconsin law and referred the complaint to the Mayor and Common Council for review as a matter of management issues.
Following a comprehensive investigation of the 13 allegations contained in the complaint by City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld assisted by the City’s Human Resources Manager and Employee Attorney, members of the Common Council met in closed session on May 9, 2022.
They reviewed the findings of the investigation and directed Wiedenfeld and City Attorney Nick Vivian to prepare and disseminate an Executive Summary of the findings and conclusions pertaining to the complaint against Chief Bell.
Among the allegations, the complaint accuses Chief Bell of nepotism and favoritism and descredfits the qualifications and legitimacy of the officers.
Finding:This Allegation is Untrue. The Chief’s slate of officers corrected previously-existing Fire Department violations of the City’s Nepotism Policy. Complainants misunderstand the term “nepotism”. All officers were appointed by the PFC in strict compliance with Wisconsin law, unlike past practice.
Training records, certifications and college transcripts clearly establish all officers were legally qualified to hold their positions at the time of appointment and continue to be legally qualified to hold their positions today.
The complaint accuses Chief Bell and former Mayor Fred Horne of conspiring to secure the resignations of firefighters.
Finding: This Allegation is Untrue. The Mayor, a fellow firefighter, did not assist Chief Bell with the preparation of his August 23, 2021 speech, nor was he provided an advanced copy.
Some of the Complainants vocally stated that almost all of the firefighters were going to “turn in their pagers” and abruptly resign if another Complainant, Robin Haffner, was not appointed Interim Fire Chief by the Police and Fire Commission. This did not happen.
The complaint claims firefighters were wrongfully placed in a dangerous situation during a structure fire in November of 2021 without proper personal protective equipment.
Finding: This Allegation is Untrue. The allegation omits key details in an attempt to manipulatively create a false narrative and a perception that the Fire Department’s leadership is putting firefighters at risk and not following proper safety procedures.
Multiple firefighters were interviewed by the Human Resources Manager and Employment Attorney regarding the details of this particular incident. At this structure fire, an Assistant Chief provided a training opportunity to two probationary firefighters on how to look for and suppress hot spots after a fire was suppressed.
Given the conditions of the scene – there was no roof remaining on the structure, there was no fire or smoke, and it was raining and windy – there was no need to have the SCBAs on given the open air environment. One of the Complainants, when interviewed about the incident, shared these same findings.
The complaint accuses Chief Bell of committing acts of discrimination, harassment, and creating a hostile work environment leading to the resignation of four firefighters.
Finding: This Allegation is Untrue. None of the allegations in the Complaint demonstrate any evidence of belittling, undermining, discrimination, harassment, or a hostile work environment created by Chief Bell. To the contrary, there is overwhelming evidence the Complainants engaged in their own conduct which was unbecoming of their positions in the Fire Department and as employees of the City of New Richmond. Additionally, Complainants misunderstand and misapply the terms “discrimination” and “hostile work environment”.
The full 5-page Executive Summary will be available online shortly for public viewing on the City’s website at: NR Fire & Rescue.
Wiedenfeld concluded the allegations were unfounded and lacking any basis in fact and were more likely intended to cause dissension within the department and to disparage the reputations of Chief Bell and his officers.
“My analysis concludes that the allegations are untrue and lack any supporting basis in fact. Furthermore, the Complaint and its dissemination appear to be an intentional, orchestrated effort by those who were upset with the selection by the PFC of Chief Josh Bell to serve as the appointed leader of the Fire Department, and changes that have since been implemented. The Complaint appears to be an effort to create division within the Department and damage the personal and professional reputation of Chief Bell and his lawfully-appointed officers,” Wiedenfeld wrote.
