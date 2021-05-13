Following the CDC’s announcement that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination is safe for children 12-15 years old, Allina Health will now offer the Pfizer vaccine to all patients and non-patients in that age group.
Allina Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for all people ages 12 and older, including patients and non-patients.
“Offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15 years old is an important milestone in our effort to protect our patients, staff and communities from the virus,” said Dr. John Misa, chief medical officer, Allina Health Group. “Being able to vaccinate our younger community members is the best way to protect them from getting sick or spreading COVID-19.”
As youth activities begin to return to normal, Allina Health is encouraging families to schedule any needed well-child visits or sports physicals soon, as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, spread three weeks apart.
Allina Health is proud to administer COVID-19 vaccines and we are providing vaccinations as quickly as we are able. Existing patients can schedule their vaccine appointment through their Allina Health account. Those who would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine at an Allina Health vaccine clinic and are not currently a patient, can call our COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 612.262.5533. Beginning Tuesday, May 18, online appointment scheduling for 12-15 year olds will be available at AllinaHealth.org/GetCare. Allina Health requires consent for all minors seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy, we continue to prioritize creating equitable access to vaccine for communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have historically faced disparities. Allina Health has hosted several successful community vaccine events and will continue hosting community-focused vaccine events in the future.
For additional information, please visit our COVID-19 vaccination website.
