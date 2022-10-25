It was a slick process for certified public accountant Holly McKenzie and healing practitioner and acupuncturist Katherine Krumwiede to apply for the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grants.
Funding from the American Recovery Plan Act has made possible this one-time assistance for new and existing businesses opening a new location or expanding operations in a vacant commercial space.
After spending 17 years working with Chinese medicine, acupuncture and healing practices in Minneapolis, Krumwiede wanted to move her business, Diamond Stone Oriental Medicine, closer to her home in River Falls. Finding the perfect space was a bit of a challenge. She needed it to be on the main floor of a building to make it more accessible for all her clients; it needed to have parking; the size had to accommodate her needs.
She finally found the spot at the River Ridge Business Campus, 1290 Hosford St., in Hudson.
In the midst of this search, Krumwiede had a conversation with St. Croix Economic Development Executive Director Bill Rubin who knew just the thing to help cushion the move – the bounceback grant.
The program provides “grants to approved entities with the capacity to deploy rapid response grants to businesses opening locations in vacant commercial spaces,” states Wisconsin Economic Development.
And it was rapid. When McKenzie heard about the grant from her new landlord, she applied quickly and with ease. When she heard back that she had received the grant, she was informed the check would be sent in just one or two days.
From when McKenzie and Krumwiede applied to when they heard of their grant-recipient status took less than two months. Both applicants received $10,000.
Things like leases, mortgages, operational expenses and other business costs related to newly opened locations are covered by these funds.
“It made a huge difference, because I’d only moved my practice one other time,” Krumwiede said. That move was just from the third floor to the first floor of her building. “It took me a year to pay back all those moving expenses the first time. I didn’t realize how that adds up.”
Krumwiede was able to use some of her bounceback grant to hire a Hudson-based moving company.
“A lot of that bounceback grant just went right back into the Hudson community,” she said.
McKenzie had a similar experience. One of her major needs when setting up her practice at 512 Second St. was computer set up and furniture purchases, which she kept local.
The ease of application and efficiency were valuable to McKenzie and Krumwiede.
In St. Croix County, $1,470,000 has been distributed through the grant program.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers announced that more than 6,600 small businesses and nonprofits had been approved for Main Street Bounceback Grants to fill empty storefronts in all 72 counties throughout Wisconsin.
"Many commercial and retail spaces went dark due to the pandemic, and many folks gauge a community's economic vitality by the number of occupied office, commercial and retail spaces,” Rubin said. “The $10,000 grants serve as a conduit or bridge to smaller businesses who sought permanent space, many for the first time, to grow and expand. The grants eased the financial strain of taking on a lease which gave the recipients the opportunity to grow and expand their businesses."
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation “designated the state's regional planning commissions as the clearinghouse to review the applications and make the $10,000 awards. For our region, the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, based in Eau Claire, is the clearinghouse,” Rubin said.
Main Street Bounceback Grants are available to for-profit businesses and non-profit organizations who meet the following criteria:
Must be located in a region where an approved entity has received an allocation.
Must certify that the business has not vacated and will not vacate a commercial space in Wisconsin to become eligible to claim this grant.
Businesses are ineligible to apply for the grants if they are part of a national or regional chain, unless the business is an independently owned and operated franchise; governmental units, except for tribal enterprises or corporations; a home-based business, unless they are moving their business functions into the vacant commercial space; real estate investment firms that intend to hold the property for investment purposes, as opposed to otherwise eligible small business concerns for the purpose of occupying the real estate being acquired; engaged in any illegal activity under federal, state or local law.
Businesses are ineligible to apply for the grants if they intend to use the space for storage only; residential purposes and lessors of residential units or property as landlords unless the business unit of the lessor is moving into a vacant commercial space to support functions of the business.
The program began in early 2021 and has been extended through the end of 2022.
The Evers administration entrusted the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation with the program details and subsequently theWest Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission based in Eau Claire manages this region.
Interested parties can inquire at wedc.org/programs-and-resources/mainstreet-bounceback-grants or contact Susan Badtke at the regional planning commission 715.836.2918 X 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.