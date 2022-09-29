After seven years representing District 2 on the Hudson Common Council, Bill Alms will step down.
Over the last few years, Alms’ 16-year-old son Everett has been losing his vision due to a rare syndrome identified when he was a child.
Despite knowing it was coming, “it’s a lot different actually living it,” Alms said.
The Alms family will be pursuing a new opportunity on the East Coast that they hope will be a good fit for them, but specifically a good fit for Everett.
The infrastructure for people with little to no vision is accessible in the greater Boston area, specifically Cape Cod, where the Alms family will settle and educational opportunities are available as well.
On Monday, Oct. 3, Alms will attend his last council meeting before heading east on Oct. 10. He anticipates he and his wife, Bonnie, will sell their family home in Hudson next spring, and she will make the transition to the east with him and Everett full time.
Over the better half of a decade, Alms has been a part of some extraordinary change in the city of Hudson.
From voting to transition into a contract with Lakeview Emergency Medical Services, building a new fire station and hiring a number of exceptional senior city staff, Alms has seen the city grow in a direction he is proud of.
“A few years back, I learned that Hanley Road was on the docket to be repaved. I stopped the process in order to address safety concerns. Back then, it was a four-lane road and speeds of vehicles were out of hand,” Alms told the Star-Observer in an email.
“We went with a safer design on that roadway to one lane with turn lanes and islands for safe pedestrian crossing,” he said. “The intent was to not only be a safer roadway for drivers, but also safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.”
This reconstruction was part of a larger plan to see Hanley Road usable for future pedestrian transportation to the developments at the old dog track. A brewery and ballpark are being planned at the location.
“I learned a lot by ‘stopping the process.’ Working with staff and contractors really helped me understand how things are done,” Alms said. “It also taught me that stopping the process doesn't mean that we have to stop progress.”
The road was repaved on schedule.
“I think there is a little bit of an ironic piece to me leaving,” he said.
He recalled one of his first discussions and votes as a newly elected alderperson after a special election in 2015 – library funding.
Though he couldn’t recall the exact memorandum, the council was to vote on pretty significant library funding dollars, in the tens of thousands, to keep the building open one more day a week.
“Now we’re coming up on needing another solution for the library,” Alms said. “That’s one of my regrets with this move is that I’m not able to help that solution come to fruition.”
As the Village of North Hudson, Town of Hudson and Town of St. Joseph have voted to dissolve the joint library, the city of Hudson Common Council has the challenge of navigating a new vision for funding going forward.
Alms will step away before those decisions are finalized.
Another parallel between Alms entering the council and leaving it will be his replacement.
Alms became an alderperson through a special election after his predecessor stepped down. Regardless of the timeline for council to fill the open seat, Alms has faith in his colleagues to give recognition and thought to his district.
“I know that my district will have a voice on the council through the representatives that are there now, because they are willing to and open to listen,” he said.
Having observed “background politics,” he was glad to have been elected via special election in 2015, as opposed to appointment, and hopes that the constituents of District 2 will have that opportunity to vote on their representative again, as soon as possible.
“Ultimately, it is the people of that district that should be electing who should be there, in my opinion.”
Now, as he exits, the council will need to examine the best course of action to bring a new representative for the district at its Oct. 3 meeting.
The council recently approved an updated policy to help navigate situations like this and low and behold, it’s going to be put to good use.
“Basically the policy says [the position] will be filled as part of the next spring election, but because that would mean it would leave the seat vacant until next April, I’m guessing the council will want to appoint someone to serve until the April election,” City Administrator Aaron Reeves told the Star-Observer in an email.
Though this change means Alms will step away from council, the family is not gone for good. Alms has relatives in Hudson so has every intention of returning for visits.
“It is bittersweet leaving the community,” Alms said.
