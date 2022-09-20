District 2 representative Bill Alms announced he will be stepping away from his position on the Common Council after the Monday, Oct. 3, meeting.
“It’s been a long road for my family and a longer road this last summer,” Alms said during the meeting.
An opportunity has presented itself for Alms’ 16-year-old son, who is nearly blind, in the Boston and Cape Cod area. His family will be moving to the East Coast in October.
Diversity comments
Former mayoral Liz Malanaphy and former Common Council member Paul Deziel were among a few who took time during public comment at the Monday, Sept. 19, meeting to speak in favor of continuing the work the recently suspended diversity committee was intended to do.
“Bottom line, I really encourage and trust the council here to work together on this issue,” Deziel said.
Brewery final plans
Common Council approved the final plan for Lift Bridge Brewery’s 34,360-square-foot, two-story facility with a proposed future expansion of approximately 19,000 square feet.
The brewery will brew beer, soda and seltzer to bottle and distribute to local areas in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The main floor of the building will include a tap room with a full service restaurant with approximately 176 seats and the brewing station, fermenting tanks and bottling.
The second floor will have a banquet hall with a 200-person capacity with banquet style seating, 350 with beer hall style seating, offices and storage areas.
The outside part of the property will have 210 parking stalls and a beer garden which will include a stage for concerts, a gaming area with yard games, and dog and child play areas.
Lift Bridge plans on having the taproom open Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The brewery plans to employ 20 people. When the second phase of the space is built, an additional 20 employees are expected to be hired.
Target parking
Target Corporation submitted permit and development plan review applications in order to expand its drive-up parking operation. The updates include parking lot lighting, striping and curbing.
The development plans include parking lot restriping, stall parking signage and wayfinding drive up beacon installation, lighting, crosswalk installation and driveway grading improvements.
24 new drive-up parking spaces will replace 34 regular parking spaces. The lot will lose a total of 48 parking spaces with these renovations, which improve driveway access and ensure safer traffic direction.
The site contains more parking spaces than required by the city, so Target will not need to replace the nearly 50 lost spaces.
The Plan Commission held a public hearing at its Sept. 7 meeting, and no public comments were received.
Hudson Physicians
Hudson Physicians submitted final development plans for a professional medical office located southeast of the Hudson Medical office building currently under construction. The proposed structure is a one-story, 10,000-square-foot building, which would provide additional outpatient services to the Hudson community.
The project includes a retention pond for stormwater collection, a driveway and parking lot connections to the main medical building site, 123 parking stalls and extensive landscaping.
Plan Commission unanimously approved the proposal prior to the approval from Common Council.
Quick hits
Ownership of Knoke’s submitted an application to remodel the exterior façade of the former Onsite Apparel building, 218 Locust St., as an addition to Knoke's business operations. Common Council approved the renderings.
The city will request that the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors approve an exemption from the payment of any county tax for the support of the public library. This request comes after three of the four municipalities voted to withdraw from the joint library. The library must now determine the best course forward to continue to serve the community of Hudson after years of lost revenue.
Council approved the purchase of six new automated external defibrillators for the Hudson Fire Department. This purchase will keep the department up to code and up to date for the next 10 years. The cost is just over $11,000.
Council approved staff’s recommendation to expand the city’s service agreement with Ehlers Public Finance Advisers to include an investment adviser, which would help streamline investments with capital projects and debt needs, while improving rates available and the ability to do short-term investments for cash fluidity needs while still obtaining added interest.
Associate City Planner Tiffany Weiss recently achieved American Institute of City Planners certification, which requires experience in the field and includes a rigorous testing and essay component. She currently conducts the reviews of the majority of the city's development plan applications and is the primary staff person to the Plan Commission. Council reclassified Weiss’s job from associate city planner to city planner.
