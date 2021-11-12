The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and is closed Saturday and Sunday.
It will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 25-Friday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving.
Storm Damage Update
Clean up is well underway but patrons probably won’t be able to access the library building until early 2022. The delay in reopening is related to carpet replacement. The scope of the project requires the city to seek requests for proposals from firms and that takes a significant amount of time. Work on the library’s exterior wall and roof won’t start until spring and supply-chain issues may affect progress. Damage estimates aren’t yet available.
Full curbside service to pick up library materials is available and programs are being held off site thanks to support from the Phipps Center for the Arts, the YMCA, the Hudson School District, Hop & Barrel, Faith Community Church and Urban Olive & Vine.
Community members can find dates and locations on the library’s website, Facebook page or give us a call at 715.386.3101.
Upcoming events
Tween/teen laser tag night
On Saturday, Nov. 13,6-8 p.m., the library in partnership with the Teen Thrive Program at the YMCA will host laser tag night with food, too. Grades 6-12, please register.
Story Walk through Hudson
Read the book “What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night” as you stroll through downtown Hudson, Nov. 15-30.
Author Visit With Jim Guhl
Please join local author, Jim Guhl for a book discussion about his latest book, “South of Luck,” hosted by Hop & Barrel Brewing, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Adult storytime
Hear “Tofurkey and Other Ways to Ruin the Holidays” Thursday, Nov. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Hop & Barrel Brewing. Snacks will be provided and beer will be available for purchase. Some selections may contain offensive language. This event is 21 and older.
Star Watch With Mike Lynch
Come on out and make the stars your old friends, hosted by Faith Community Church on Friday, Nov. 19, 7-8:30 p.m.
Who’s Hibernating! With Willow River State Park
The Phipps is generously hosting this program in the River Room on Saturday, Nov. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
