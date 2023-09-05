Customers and community are the two words that Angel Duratti, co-owner of Angel’s Pet World pet store, used to describe the key priorities for her now 20 year-old business.
“We always want what’s best for the animal, the human behind it and our community,” she said in a recent interview.
The idea of this furry friend universe came to her, and her co-owner and husband, Allen, became a reality when the two combined their passion, and knowledge, for animals.
In the store’s infancy, the Duratti couple dedicated themselves entirely to its success.
“[We were] rallying hard to establish ourselves,” she said. “[It was/is] a labor of love.”
The two worked morning to night, like most new business owners do, she explained.
With anything new, there’s plenty of room for improvement and growth.
In 2004, the store accepted puppies for customer adoption.
According to a study conducted by Penn School of Veterinary Science, puppies purchased from pet stores have an increase in behavioral and psychological issues as adults.
“Pet store puppies showed an increased risk of aggression toward their owners and other dogs, as well as a greater chance of escaping, roaming, and running away,” the study stated.
Upon learning this information and taking into consideration complaints from her customers, in 2010 Angel’s Pet World rejected accepting adoptable puppies.
From that experience, Duratti partnered with activist organizations that protect animal rights on a legislative basis.
In addition to that and from her research, Duratti presents educational talks to prevent folks from making a similar mistake she did in the early days of her business.
“[We have to] put our knowledge to use,” she said.
The business’ dedication to their community and customers is highlighted with their involvement with the Hudson Chamber of Commerce, collaborating with local veterinarians, donating food and pet goods and involving themselves with rescue organizations like Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue.
“Angel's Pet World is family to Coco's Heart. They not only help to make a profound difference for our rescue animals and mission, but they also help to treat our fosters and volunteers like family. We absolutely adore Angel, Al, Erica, the staff and the community Angel's Pet World has created,” Ashley Kurtz, the founder and director of Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue, said.
“We are a team,” Erica Johnson, employee of Angel’s Pet World for 18 years, said. “We truly are a family.”
To celebrate the Angel’s Pet World family, their 20th year will be honored on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The day will consist of a petting zoo, adoptable animals, gourmet popcorn and cotton candy, basket drawings and more at 105 2nd Street, Hudson.
