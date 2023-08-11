The 2023 North Hudson Pepper Festival is around the corner. The weekend shenanigans kick-off on Friday, August 18 with food booths, microbrewery and wine tasting competitions, live music and an introduction to the 2023 royalty.
This year’s royalty includes Hudson High School students Ava Prissel (as Pepper Fest queen), Ava Edin, Josie Hedin and Adeline Mitchell as the festival’s princesses.
Scott Hendrix is taking the place as this year’s king.
The current royals are all excited for the weekend's events, especially carrying forward the torch for the future royal candidates.
The candidates for Pepper Fest royalty are sophomore girls in the Hudson School District who are interested in representing the city of Hudson and the North Hudson Pepper Fest.
As candidates, they participate in an array of events over the summer leading up to the coronation in August.
“I’m really looking forward to the coronation,” Prissel said. “It’s fun trying to guess [who will win].”
For Prissel, Pepper Fest is a family affair.
When her father was crowned as Pepper King back in 2003, she was destined to follow in his footsteps.
This year’s reign was nothing but positive for the royal court.
“It's a really great opportunity to meet new people and build your confidence,” Hedin said.
“It’s also beneficial for making connections, getting job opportunities and building volunteer hours,” Edin added.
As a group, they have participated in 30 parades, had approximately 20 public appearances and volunteered throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“People really get out of their shells through this program,” Prissel said.
“Join candidacy,” Mitchell said.
As Hudson locals, they all grew up watching the parades and attending Pepper Fest.
“It’s all full circle,” Edin said.
For Mitchell, her former neighbor and babysitter was a member of the royal court and Mitchell was just in awe of their floats and dresses.
“It’s awesome to see people around,” she added. Teachers, dentists and practically everyone from the community comes out to celebrate with each other.
The nostalgia of the festival brings about fond memories for the princesses and queen.
Carnival games, running the 5k race with their parents, enjoying live music, eating too many raviolis and even winning a pet fish were all core moments for this year’s royal court growing up and attending the festival.
They are all eager for the quickly approaching weekend and ending the summer season on an ultimate high note.
The festival takes place from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20 with most of the activities taking place at the Pepper Fest Park in North Hudson.
Admission buttons are $5 on the day of the event. Ages 12 and younger are free to attend. A detailed schedule of the events can be found online at pepperfest.org/schedule/2023-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.