Last Friday night, June 17, cancer survivors, caregivers, family members and friends began walking laps around the track at St. Croix Central High School as participants in the 2022 Relay For Life of St. Croix County.
Individuals young and old, as members of teams and just walking in memory of or in tribute to someone who died from cancer, survived cancer or provided care for someone battling cancer, began 24 hours of walking laps and raising money to fight cancer.
Jana Fischer, Relay event lead, reminded the participants, “You can be proud to know that we are the only Relay for Life that goes for 24 hours …The committee strongly believes in a 24-hour walk because cancer just doesn’t stop for an hour or six hours.”
With her grown sons standing next to her, honorary co-chair and seven-year cancer survivor Melissa Hardman shared her survival story with the audience.
At the time of her initial diagnosis, her sons were 10 and 14 years old and as everyone listening in the audience knew, cancer does not respect what’s going on in your life, it keeps its own time.
“I sat alone in my kitchen not really hearing anything after the doctor said, ‘You have cancer.’ Non hodgkin low grade b cell lymphoma to be exact. I was lucky as we found it right away so the cancer was in its early stages,” Hardman recalled, “Life was a little hard during this time as I was adjusting to being newly divorced, starting a Mary Kay business, finishing my last few months of college to earn my BA in business management and getting treated for cancer.”
Hardman would go on to defeat and be diagnosed twice more with the same cancer in the next five years.
Cancer is relentless.
She struggled with survivor's guilt wondering why she had been spared when so many others had not. Eventually she realized that she had survived for a reason, to help others in their struggle against cancer. Through her business she has donated more than 150 chemo care kits to local area hospitals.
Honorary co-chair Jeff Geving addressed the audience from his wheelchair surrounded by his family and friends, their hands on his shoulders, their love bracing him through a difficult speech.
“It’s the people, of every second of every minute of every hour of every day that are there, like this, supporting me that is the most important,” Geving said,”Once you have cancer the outpouring of love and affection and kindness is way beyond anything you can repay.”
It was almost an afterthought, in the shuffle of people leaving the bleachers for the start of the honorary survivor and caregiver lap, Geving said, “I’m still here. A week ago I wasn’t sure I was going to make it.”
As of Monday morning, this year's relay had raised $61,671.28. United Methodist Church earned the top spot among the teams raising $4,867. Taking top individual honors was Deb Rutledg with a total of $3,161 and the top under 12 years old fundraiser was Emmie Kost with $260. For the latest numbers, visit: Relay For Life 2022.
Cancer survivor, Ava Pattschull, rang the bell at the beginning of the Survivor and Caregivers honorary lap Friday night at the Relay for Life in Hammond.
(L-R) Maralee Savage, Lori Kromrey. Lauren Kromrey, Meg Farrington and Laura Lieffring participated in Relay For Life in honor of Meg, a 27-year cancer survivor.
(L-R) Eloise, David and Onilee Ott walked laps in honor of Kaleb Peterson at the Cancer Society's Relay For Life event, Friday, in Hammond.
(L-R) Team Bev members Donna Licht, Annette Kelley, and Bev Borgstrom walked laps to honor Bev Marian, Friday, at the Cancer Society's Relay For Life event in Hammond.
Sophia Stong donned a little glam for the Disney laps at the Relay For Life cancer fundraiser, Friday, in Hammond.
5-Year-old, Izzie Ott, a member of the Families Fighting with Faith team, modeled this rainbow wig at the Relay For Life, Friday, in Hammond.
The 24-hour, 2022 Relay For Life of St. Croix County, raised $61,671.28 for the battle to cure cancer.
Bagpiper Russ Fox played Amazing Grace as part of the Luminaria Ceremony, Friday night, at the Cancer Society's Relay For Life fundraiser in Hammond.
