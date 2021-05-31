As June begins, here’s what you should know for the week:
Pandemic relief applications due June 7
The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program’s application deadline is at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 7.
The program will provide $420 million in funds to small businesses that have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualifying businesses must meet all of the criteria:
Business started operating on or before Dec. 31, 2020 and is still operating
Business suffered an economic loss, including lost revenue or increased expenses, as a result of the pandemic
2019 federal and state taxes were filed
Business has more than $10,000 but less than $7 million in annual revenues
At least 75% of the business’s value of property is located in Wisconsin
At least 75% of business’s labor costs are incurred in Wisconsin
The individual or entity applying must not be on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry, Department of Workforce Development Debarred Contractors List or the Department of Administration Ineligible Vendors Directory
Business is not a governmental unit or primarily engaged in the North American Industry Classification Systems 111XXX Crop Production, 112XXX Animal Production or Aquaculture, 5311XXX Lessors of Real Estate or 813XXX Nonprofit Organization.
The grant is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue along with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
Apply online at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/WITomorrowGrant/. Learn more at revenue.wi.gov.
St. Croix County Board
The St. Croix County Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Amendments to the county library planning committee rules and an appoint of a justice services director is on the agenda.
The county will also discuss county board compensation and update personnel policies.
Supervisors will discuss the process for authorizing federal American Rescue Plan Act funded projects.
The board will hear the April 2021 financial report from the county administrator, as well as the annual Health and Human Services Department report.
Highway 35 update
Work continues on the street construction project through downtown Hudson and North Hudson along Highway 35.
The work includes full and partial pavement replacement in some areas, traffic signal replacement at Coulee, pedestrian curb ramp replacement, resurfacing and more.
A listening session on the project will be held for District 5 residents from 5-5:45 p.m. June 10 at the Hudson Area Public Library with Council Member Sarah Bruch and the Wisconsin DOT.
See a full overview of the project here.
River Falls last day of school
River Falls students will have their last day of the 2021 school year this week.
Graduation is scheduled for that weekend for Friday, June 4. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on the University of Wisconsin-River Falls David Smith Stadium/Ramer Field.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on the School District of River Falls Youtube channel.
In case of inclement weather, the makeup date for graduation will be 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Second Hudson Farmers Market begins season
The Hudson Farmers Market at Plaza 94 will open on Thursday, June 3.
The market is open 7:30 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.
It features baked goods, fruits, vegetables, microgreens, eggs, meats, honey, flowers, jams and jellies, canned items and more.
