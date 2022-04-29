Arbor Day at high school

This tree, that was previously planted, is struggling. But the Ella Schienle and Ryan Arthur of the Hudson High School Sustainability Club and some of their peers came to the rescue. They helped plant trees on Arbor Day, thanks to a partnership with the district, the city, Willow River Company and Hudson Daybreak Rotary.  

The Hudson School District, Daybreak Rotary, Willow River Company and the city partnered to plant six St. Croix Elm trees, donated by rotary, at the high school on Arbor Day, Friday, April 29.

About 100 high school students joined their Sustainability Club peers, advised by Lance Hovland, to plant the trees on the disc golf course. 

Hudson Public Works and Parks Director Mike Mroz, Dave Drewiske of Hudson Daybreak Rotary and arborists from Willow River Company showed the students how to plant the trees for successful growth. 

One of the no. 1 reasons for a struggling tree is improper planting, like burying it too deep. 

“We’re planting trees not telephone poles,” Mroz explained to the students. 

It’s also important to have a variety of tree species in our community. 

“You all know about diversity,” Drewiske said. “We need diversity in trees, too.” 

Once the students had a quick lesson in tree planting, they got to work digging, planting and watering.

They’ll have to come take a peek at the trees at their ten year class reunion, Drewiske said. These specific species of tree are fast growing and will be substantially bigger than they are now. 

To keep the trees healthy, tree diapers will be attached. The diapers are a plant hydration system that will keep the trees hydrated.

