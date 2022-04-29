The Hudson School District, Daybreak Rotary, Willow River Company and the city partnered to plant six St. Croix Elm trees, donated by rotary, at the high school on Arbor Day, Friday, April 29.
About 100 high school students joined their Sustainability Club peers, advised by Lance Hovland, to plant the trees on the disc golf course.
Dave Drewiske
Hudson Daybreak Rotary member Dave Drewiske helped students Jordan Jankowski and Jana Jankowski at Hudson High School plant trees.
Mike Mroz helps students plant tree
Public Works and Parks Director Mike Mroz provided insight into the tree planting process.
Mike Mroz
Mroz explains the importance of not planting trees too deep into the soil.
High schoolers learn about tree planting
About 100 Hudson High Schoolers got their hands dirty on Arbor Day helping to plant trees at the disc golf course.
Dave Drewiske explains tree diversity
To avoid wide-spread damage and disease, it's important to plant a variety of tree species, Drewiske said.
Trees make great pictures
I wasn't the only one grabbing photos on Arbor Day.
Mroz assists in planting
The City of Hudson partnered with the school district, Daybreak Rotary and Willow River Company to make the Arbor Day tree planting happen.
Team effort to dig tree holes
Students got put their weight into the mornings planting session.
6 new trees at the high school
Six new trees were planted at the disc golf course behind the high school.
100 students help plant
It was a team effort to get the trees planted, but also a fantastic learning opportunity for the students of Hudson High School.
Dig wider not deeper
One of the keys to a successfully growing tree is to not bury it too far down. Rather, make sure the hole is wide enough for the roots to splay out.
Hudson Public Works and Parks Director Mike Mroz, Dave Drewiske of Hudson Daybreak Rotary and arborists from Willow River Company showed the students how to plant the trees for successful growth.
One of the no. 1 reasons for a struggling tree is improper planting, like burying it too deep.
“We’re planting trees not telephone poles,” Mroz explained to the students.
It’s also important to have a variety of tree species in our community.
“You all know about diversity,” Drewiske said. “We need diversity in trees, too.”
Once the students had a
quick lesson in tree planting, they got to work digging, planting and watering.
They’ll have to come take a peek at the trees at their ten year class reunion, Drewiske said. These specific species of tree are fast growing and will be substantially bigger than they are now.
To keep the trees healthy, tree diapers will be attached. The diapers are a plant hydration system that will keep the trees hydrated.
