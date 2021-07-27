HUDSON — Hudson Chief Geoff Willems and North Hudson Chief Mark Richert shared experiences and stories of their time as police officers as part of the Hudson Library’s Voices in the Valley series.
The ongoing series has highlighted the voices of different people within the community, including Black, Asian, Hispanic, LGBTQ-plus community members and those with disabilities.
The two chiefs agreed that the hardest part of the job is the trauma that they see with others and that they experience themselves.
Police are trained to deal with things in the moment, but when he started Willems said they were not trained on how to deal with them after the fact.
“I think the trauma goes much deeper than that after the fact,” he said.
Officers in the community deal with everything people can think of, Richert said, including stabbings, crashes, suicides, domestic abuse, child pornography cases and more.
“I am not the same person that I was 21 years ago when I started this job,” Richert said.
Police officers have two main phobias, Richert said, trusting too much and controlling too little. If one of those things doesn’t go right, someone can die, he said.
They also have biases, just like other humans, Willems said. It’s important for officers to understand those biases and ensure they’re not affecting their decision-making.
Richert said the book “Biased” by Jennifer Eberhardt was eye-opening for him. Eberhardt says in law enforcement the system can be as much of a problem as individual officers. The important piece is acknowledging the biases you have and learning to adapt to other people and perspectives, Richert said.
Cameras and others tools
Both departments do use body cameras and squad cameras. Officers were leery of them at first, but Willems said they quickly fell in love with them. They provide security for officers, but they don’t capture everything the human eye can see, he said.
“They’re a great tool, I think they’re a necessary tool, we’ve had them for a long time now and they’ve been a huge benefit for us but they do have limitations,” he said.
Richert agreed that the cameras give information, but said they are not the end-all, be-all of a situation.
De-escalation is a term heard frequently lately, and Willems said his officers use it in every single contact.
“Literally every single thing we do requires some sort of de-escalation, no one is ever happy to call the police,” Willems said.
Officers train in de-escalation regularly, Willems said, and a lot of the experience comes with time on the job, too.
“I’m a little bit biased, but I would make the argument that there is nobody better at de-escalation than American law enforcement,” Willems said.
De-escalation is not going to work every time, Willems said. When force is used, Willems said it’s important to look at all the facts and not judge an officer before those facts are known.
Highest standards
Officers should be held to the highest standard, he said, but not a double standard.
Force is a last resort for officers, Richert said. Officers are trained to use the amount of force necessary to stop a threat or control a situation, and then to back it down.
“If they’re using excessive force, we’re going to be the first ones that are going to be talking with that officer, putting them on suspension and possibly removing them from our agencies,” Richert said.
In the Hudson area, drugs and mental health are two of the biggest problems. The two often go hand-in-hand, Willems said.
One of the biggest difficulties is if someone is placed into severe detention by police, they have to drive them 5 hours to the nearest facility in Oshkosh, and then leave them there.
“Five hours away from their family support, five hours away form their friends, five hours away from any sort of assistance they may have been in,” Willems said.
As officers, Willems said it's important to understand that people may be going through a difficult time.
“You just have to understand that everybody has a story and you might be the only person that could help them through that story,” he said.
In Wisconsin, law enforcement are the only people who can use an emergency detention on someone, Richert said, while in Minnesota, emergency room doctors are able to place the mental health hold. Richert said he would be happy to have resources to have a social worker come alongside on mental health calls.
To help make the local community healthier and stronger, Willems said community members should treat everyone with respect and dignity.
Richert said people should try to work through problems with their neighbors and develop relationships.
