Hudson Ben Weaver, band, euphonium. Allie Dzioba, mixed choir, alto. Jordan Jankowski, mixed choir, alto. Benny Brinks, band, bb clarinet. Erin Whitten, mixed choir, alto. Freya Fenstermacher, mixed choir, soprano. Ava Prissel, treble choir, alto 1. Evey Thoreson, orchestra, harp. Laurel Bostrom, treble choir, soprano 1. Cecillia Schley, treble choir, soprano 2.

River Falls Devan Schrader, band, flute. Samantha Thurston, treble choir, alto 1. Olivia Bartkey, treble choir, alto 2. Lauren Tlougan, mixed choir, alto. Harm Bents, mixed choir, bass. Kaelyn Tape, band, bb clarinet. Gabe Gilles, band, trumpet. Collin Jalowitz, band, trumpet. Brenna Frank, treble choir, alto 1. Andrew Simonson, mixed choir, tenor. Evelyn Ashbach, treble choir, soprano 1. Elena Dexheimer, treble choir, soprano 2. Addie Smith, treble choir alto 1. Dylan Conrad, mixed choir, bass.

New Richmond Grace Gustafson, treble choir, alto 2. Amelia Blasing, mixed choir, alto. Shelby Hennlich, mixed choir, alto. Josh Mealey, jazz ensemble, jazz trumpet. Lily Burmood, mixed choir, soprano. Madelyn Evans, mixed choir, soprano. Kyle Mealey, jazz ensemble, jazz trumpet.

Area schools Somerset Adeline Goeltl, jazz ensemble, jazz trumpet. Max Pelletier, mixed choir, tenor. Camden Gallo, mixed choir, tenor. Saint Croix Falls Charles Hilario, mixed choir, bass. Alexandra Lehman, treble choir, soprano 1.

After an intense audition, a summer camp and rehearsal process, 428 of the finest young musicians in Wisconsin are about to unite for the peak of what could be the most rewarding musical experience of their lives – the Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors concerts.

Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond school districts all have students representing them in the bands and choirs of their peers.

These concerts are attended by students, parents, teachers, alumni and general public from around the state and beyond, and mark the highest point of the 2022 WSMA High School State Honors Music Project.

Band and Orchestra

Thursday, Oct. 27, 4:30 p.m., Overture Center, 201 State Street, Madison.

Adult tickets are $18 advanced or $25 day of the performance. Youth, high school and college student tickets (with ID) are $10. Tickets are available through Overture Center website.

Treble Choir and Mixed Choir

Thursday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Overture Center, 201 State Street, Madison.

Adult tickets are $18 advanced or $25 day of the performance. Youth, high school and college student tickets (with ID) are $10. Tickets are available through Overture Center website.

Jazz Ensemble

Friday, Oct. 28, 11:30 a.m., Monona Terrace, One John Nolen Drive, Madison.

Adult tickets are $15 advanced or $18 the day of the performance. Youth, high school and college student (with ID) tickets are $10. Tickets Available Through Purple Pass

The Wisconsin State Music Association State Honors Music Project brings some of Wisconsin’s top young musicians together with nationally known conductors in a highly disciplined, professional setting. These state honors students were in grades nine, ten and eleven at the time of spring auditions and selected from more than 1,250 who auditioned.

When students come together for the first time in June at the summer camp for high school state honors, they meet their conductor, section coaches and each other.

Through the rehearsals with the conductors, students become unified in one common musical goal. After camp students remain in contact with their section coaches, conductors and each other as they continue to hone that common goal which culminates in their performance at the concerts.