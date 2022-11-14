The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The call came in at 8:37 p.m., reporting the attempted carjacking in Hudson Township.
Deputies arrived on scene and located the victims, who reported that they were driving in Hudson Township when a vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road pulled out in front of them, forcing them to stop.
A male subject exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the victims’ car. The victim drove around the suspect vehicle and sped away. As the victims were fleeing the area, the suspect fired at them, striking their vehicle. The suspect vehicle followed the victims’ vehicle a short distance before turning onto I-94 traveling west.
The suspect vehicle was seen by Hudson police officers. Attempts to catch up to the suspect vehicle were unsuccessful as it entered Minnesota.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was described as a black man, approximately 5’10” to 6’. He was reported wearing all black clothing and a partial face covering. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Lincoln sedan.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or others like it, contact the St. Croix
County Sheriff’s Office. This incident remains under investigation.
