Since 2021, Andy and Jaisa Riemenschneider have been saddled with attorney’s fees for a lawsuit with their builder over the poor construction of their new house.
In October, their cat was diagnosed with feline infectious peritonitis, a viral disease caused by feline coronavirus.
“The virus was 100% deadly and there are no FDA approved medications for it, so we ended up spending $2,000 on black market medicine to save his life, and did,” Jaisa said.
The third, and most terrifying incident happened on November 2, 2022.
The couple lives in Houlton with their two young daughters, Kallie, 3, and Kenzie, 2. Kenzie yanked their 10-month-old puppy’s collar and he bit her in the face.
She suffered multiple head and facial lacerations and the top of her right ear was missing. A paramedic found the piece of Kenzie’s ear and put it on ice.
Kenzie was brought to the emergency department at Children’s Minnesota and underwent.
surgery to reattach the top of her ear. Since the ear is not a very vascular area and patients
with this type of injury are at higher risk for permanent disfigurement her ears, nose and throat surgeon, Dr. Sivakumar Chinnadurai, recommended that she receive hyperbaric oxygen treatment at Hennepin Healthcare’s Center for Hyperbaric Medicine to restore blood flow to Kenzie’s reattached ear.
The chamber, pressurized to the equivalent of 45 feet below sea level, was instrumental in her healing, but Kenzie still faces one or two more surgeries to remove parts of her ear that didn’t make it.
Since their experience, the family has discovered that many nurses and physicians are unfamiliar with hyperbaric treatment.
“We are big advocates for it,” said Jaisa. “It can help so many people.”
The Riemenschneider's, not ones to ask others for help, amassed $250,000 in medical bills which, after insurance, cost them around $50,000 out of pocket. Their friend, Molly, set up a
GoFundMePage for them which has raised $10,411.
“We are beyond thankful for each and every person who has donated or checked in on us,” Jaisa said. “Andy and I have shared many tears over this.”
Andy is a senior mortgage loan officer for CrossCountry Mortgage and Jaisa works with him in a business development role. The incident demanded that Jaisa be out of work for over four weeks, which left Andy with a lot more to take on at the office and to care for Kallie. They made the heartbreaking decision to rehome their puppy.
Just as things were calming down, the roof on their pole barn collapsed following a heavy snowfall in early March.
“The roof sustained such extensive damage that the repair and clean-up cost will be very expensive,” Jaisa said. “We’re on no sleep. We have to use every waking minute to work on things.”
The community can help support the Riemenschneider family by donating to their GoFundMePage, or by getting their home loans through Andy at andyrhomeloans.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.