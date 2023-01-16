A bald eagle took flight straight into some power equipment in Hudson on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Around 3:30 p.m., 2,700 Hudsonites noticed a loss of power – a brief outage at the bird’s contact with the power component, lasting less than a minute.
“I was off duty, and I heard what sounded like an accident and the power went out,” Hudson police Officer James Wildman said. “I went to investigate and see if anyone needed help.”
Wildman came across the eagle, lying in Stageline Road near Stratford Way, and heard from a driver passing by that she had seen it fly into the power system.
About 860 Hudson Xcel Energy customers were out of power for about 2½ hours.
The Department of Natural Resources was called to remove the bird.
