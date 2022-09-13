Wow! 11 hours of music.
It was a big day for the Hudson Lions Club Saturday as they hosted the Hudson Hometown Music Fest, a family friendly day of music at Lakefront Park.
While bands played on stage. There were activities for kids and vendor booths for their parents.
Tyler Dennis
Guitar player Tyler Dennis listens to the band's sounds from the lawn at the Hudson bandshell on Saturday.
The Fourth Degree
The first band on the stage was The Fourth Degree, kicking off 11 hours of music at the Hudson Music Fest Saturday.
RJ Feyerheisen
Fourth Degree drummer RJ Feyerheisen's drum sticks were a blur as he pounded out the beat for the rock band.
Hudson Music Fest
A drone captures the scene Saturday night at the Hudson Music Fest.
The event showcased talented musicians in the Hudson and Twin Cities area, with the Fourth
Degree kicking off the Fest at noon.
FireWater Gospel Choir highlighted the evening schedule.
“The bands were really good,” said Mike Burnley, an event organizer with the Lions Club. “It went really well.”
Crowds grew as the day went on.
A variety of food and beverages were offered, and a silent auction and wine pull were held with proceeds donated to Bikers Against Child Abuse.
Burnley called the event a success. Proceeds from the event are still being tallied, he said.
