“Barbie,” the global phenomenon, star-studded film has built a loyal fanbase right here in Hudson.
Since the film’s release on July 21, the Hudson 12 Theatre has sold over 9,500 tickets to first time viewers and returning Barbie-loving audience members.
The theater’s manager, Trevor Kerns, compares the film’s popularity with other notable franchises like Top Gun, Star Wars and Harry Potter.
The film inspires its viewers to pull out their best pink wear. While waiting in line for popcorn, enjoying an ICEE or fickling with Peanut M&M’s, people are also witnessing an all pink fashion show.
“Many people of all ages are coming out to see the movie which is great. Love to see a movie that brings people out to the movie theaters to enjoy a film and how they are enjoying dressing up in pink,” Kerns said.
The fun of dressing up is just one part of the Barbie experience. People are also, generally speaking, greatly enjoying the film’s messaging.
“Generally the female presenting watchers are experiencing the emotions with stereotypical Barbie and empathizing with her struggles in Reality and Kendomland, while male presenting are more so getting a glimpse into the lives of those around them,” he said.
While the film has reached worldwide acclaim, with praise from A-list celebrities, the movie still touches on those in smaller communities.
“My staff all have had customer interactions after the movie gets out with people gushing about how important ‘Barbie’ was to the audience and I believe that says a lot about how much reach this movie has even on a smaller lens,” he said.
(0) comments
