The old fire station on Walnut Street has been demolished.
In July, the Hudson Common Council voted to get rid of it and extend the Williams parking lot, located south of the station, with an estimated completion date in November.
“The demo was strategically done to always keep both the contractor and public safe,” Public Works and Parks Director Mike Mroz said.
The project began at the beginning of October and is well on its way to being completed.
“Hudson has had a huge parking issue,” Alderperson Randy Morrissette told the Star Observer over the summer. “This has been talked about for well over 10 years.”
The parking lot expansion plan includes 40 general purpose stalls, four ADA stalls and two smaller spaces for motorcycle or bicycle parking.
Plans were drawn up and included the removal of the retaining wall holding up the existing building while leaving the east wall intact, which holds up Third Street.
The old fire station faced countless issues if it were to be repurposed, like asbestos and structural constraints. Additionally, placing a new development there will likely exacerbate a parking issue, not mitigate it.
Council acknowledged that the construction of a parking lot on this property provides three to five years of parking, but that something could always take its place, should the circumstances change.
“Doing this now does not commit us to not doing a development project in the future,” Community Development Director Mike Johnson said.
