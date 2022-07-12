Ben Prince was remembered earlier this week as a funny, intelligent, creative boy who loved a good laugh and brought joy to everyone around him. At his funeral service at Faith Community Church on Monday, July 11, those qualities were recognized.
“Ben was a smart, thoughtful young boy. He will be missed,” campus and community pastor Larry Szyman said during the beginning of the service.
Prince died July 3 when the roof collapsed at a hotel pool in York, Nebraska, where the family was staying on vacation.
Hundreds filled the church for the funeral service to remember Ben as a valued member of the community. Ben’s father, Tim Prince, gave the eulogy.
“Since Ben passed we wrote down different ways to describe him and our favorite memories,” Prince said. “Since we began we now have three full pages. It shows how special he was.”
Prince said one of his son’s best qualities was his ability to think. He told stories of times Ben would ask thoughtful questions as he was growing up.
Ben’s favorite restaurant was Culvers. Prince said he always ordered the same thing.
“He’d have a plain cheeseburger. If it wasn’t plain he wouldn’t eat it.” he said. “If he found the slightest mistake he would say it should be thrown away and a new one needs to be ordered.”
Ben Prince was heavily involved in his faith. He was part of Faith Community Church where his father is a pastor.
One of Ben’s first words was a catechism involving his faith, Prince said. As Ben began to read, one of his favorite books was his “Action Bible.”
Prince said Ben would spend hours lying on his stomach reading from it. Prince said rescue workers found Ben’s Action Bible in his backpack when they searched it.
Ben was a student at Willow River Elementary School where he excelled at being an average student. He was looking forward to being a crossing guard in the fall.
Prince thanked everyone for their support. He thanked the first responders of York, family friends and strangers, Willow River Elementary and Faith Community Church.
Szyman said the death of Ben Prince is felt at the church.
“The loss is felt at many levels. It affects many people through multiple layers,” Szyman said.
Szyman said the church held a prayer meeting the day after Ben Prince died.
“We are gratified by the support from the church and community,” Szyman said. “It demonstrates what a great community we are a part of.”
A foundation in Ben Prince's honor will be created by the church, Szyman said. He said community members can get involved by visiting the O’Connell Funeral Home website.
At approximately 9:05 p.m. on July 3, the York Police Department received multiple calls about a roof that collapsed at a hotel. The York fire department and sheriff's office aiding in responding to the call.
Once the departments arrived, they located the boy trapped beneath a pile of debris in the pool area. No other people were harmed in the accident, according to a statement by the police department.
Police have called the state fire marshal’s office to assist in the investigation. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. York is just over 100 miles west of Omaha.
