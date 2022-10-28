Hudson’s food scene continues to draw talent and yumminess with Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse, bringing casual, upscale dining to Hudson in November.

The elevated food and family-oriented atmosphere, that leans toward steakhouse, will be topped off with a unique aspect – a Twin Cities event shuttle.

Joe and Meghan Bennett opened their first location in St. Paul, 1305 West Seventh St. 16 years ago. It’s been a flourishing business of loyal regulars and visitors just a few miles from the Xcel Energy Center.

For a small fee, Bennett’s has been shuttling customers to and from Wild hockey games, concerts and events in the Twin Cities. Avoiding parking and post-event traffic has been an absolute treat for the customers and a no-brainer for the Bennett’s. Joe ran the shuttle for the first 15 years getting to know some of his regulars.

“What’s really important to us is that when people come in, that we get to know them,” Meghan said.

When the Bennett’s got married, they both came with successful careers in hospitality and the food industry, with dreams of opening their own place. When they began looking, they were drawn to Hudson, but financially, the spot in St. Paul made more sense.

16 years later and Hudson was still tugging at their heart strings, so they found 517 Second St.

Not only did they want to bring their signature martini’s, house specials and quality service to downtown, they wanted to continue operating a shuttle service.

The Bennett’s hope to open their restaurant doors in mid November and follow the opening up quickly with the shuttle. They will graciously take input from customers to gauge a fair price for the trip and what events might draw the most attention.

“I know this town is a big Wild fan,” Joe said.

The service will operate on a reservation system to help Bennett’s plan accordingly. When the doors open at 517 Second St., stop in, sip on one of the many martini options or try the Bennett’s Little Charlie’s – two grilled tenderloin medallions, topped with caramelized onions, and horseradish cream sauce, served on sesame seed dollar buns – and let the Bennett’s know your thoughts. They’re excited to get to know the community and the stories of the patrons who dine with them.

“It’s very much like having friends over for dinner,” Meghan said. The Bennett’s and their staff create a welcoming, warm and conversational space. Despite having met a few minutes prior, you might feel as though you’ve known them for ages.

General manager Cory Bonte has been working with the Bennett’s since the beginning and is considered family, but this new Hudson location brings him a bit closer to home.

Bonte’s husband's family is from the Hammond area and owned the Copper Kettle restaurant. Not only does he bring a local heart to Bennett’s, but a long history of serving the people in the area, coming from years of experience at the beloved establishment.

Though not an original member of the team, executive chef James Fancy is another team asset that brings a host of experience to Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse. He’s run kitchens for 15 years in brewery’s, high end country clubs and family owned joints.

“I found a home,” he said, having joined the team at Bennett’s about three months ago.

The Hudson Bennett’s location will serve lunch and dinner, Monday through Sunday, closing when the time is right. In the meantime, they’re also looking to hire for various positions.