The weather could not have been any better for both events this year. AsChamber of Commerce & Visitors BureauDirector Rob Kreibich said, “It took me seven of these, but I finally got it right! We hit the sweet spot this year.”
One of the Chamber’s preeminent events, this year’s version set a number of records including most ever artist and crafters 108, most business booths 12 and food vendors 15.
1 of 8
Metal art
Lucas Orman and his younger brother Edward took a very close look at some interesting hardware constructed by metal artist Kyle Kieger Saturday, at the Park Art Fair.
If Tony Cuchetti’s performance Friday night was any indication, this year’s fair most likely set an attendance record as well during its
This year’s fair included an increased number of free activities for kids including bounce houses and bungee jumping.
The fair’s unique composition allowed you to shop for that missing gem for your office, home or garden while eating a barbecue pork sandwich or gyro or brat accompanied by an ice cream cone just in time for a massage before heading over to sign up for a leaf guard estimate.
An estimated 4-5K visitors attended this year’s fair during its 2-day run Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5.
“In 2018 we were awarded a tourism grant that allowed us to extend our reach in advertising for this event and it continues to grow in popularity,” Kreibich said.
