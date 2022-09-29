On Sept. 30, Pastor John Lestock will conclude his decades of ministry and 10 years at Bethel Lutheran Church of Hudson.
Lestock came to Bethel with a wealth of knowledge from previous work in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Owatonna, Minnesota; and with Christian organizations like Young Life.
“I’ve just loved pretty much every day,” he said. “As the old saying goes, ‘Find something you love to do and you’ll never work a day in your life,’” Lestock continued.
Despite the trials and tribulations of COVID-19, Bethel Lutheran Church is doing well and Lestock feels this is as great a time to leave as it can be.
“The congregation is in good shape. They’re healthy. It’s a wonderful staff. We’re in good financial shape coming out of COVID,” Lestock said.
Two years ago, Lestock’s wife, Janet, retired. Following suit now, the two have plans to enjoy retired life, traveling, spending time at the local YMCA and volunteering.
“I’ve got a little band that I play music with every once in a while, we do fundraisers for charities, so I’m hoping I’ll be able to do something more with that,” he said.
After the new year, however, Lestock plans to take on some part-time work. He’ll be looking for something in the realm of nonprofits, fundraising, hospice or visitation ministry.
On top of leading the congregation at Bethel Lutheran, Lestock has been active in the Hudson Area Ministerial Association, connecting faith based organizations in the community.
One of the ways he has done so has been organizing the “Pastor Viewpoint” columns in the Star-Observer for the last 10 years.
“Part of the… ‘Pastor Viewpoint’ [columns] has been ‘let’s do this together,’” Lestock said about working with other ministerial leaders in Hudson. “Let’s represent a wide view of different denominations and congregations.”
This macro goal of unity in the larger community is also a micro goal that Lestock has pursued with the Bethel congregation. Teamwork, appreciation and prayer are the three largest pillars that he’s fostered with his Lutheran peers.
As he leaves his post with Bethel, Lestock and his wife will remain in Hudson and active in the community.
“Bethel’s best days are not behind us. Bethel’s best days are yet to come,” he said.
In November, an interim pastor will temporarily take over at Bethel Lutheran Church before a new senior pastor is called in the months following.
