For the last three years, the Hudson School District has been contemplating the future of its buildings.

Despite the Hudson community growing, the enrollment projections in the school district paint a clear picture – the student population is not growing.

“Best case scenario, 10 years from now, we’re about even,” Superintendent Dr. Nick Ouellette said. “Worst case scenario, we’re down another 300 or 400 [students].”

About 5,400 students are currently split between seven buildings: the high school, middle school and six elementary buildings – EP Rock, River Crest, Houlton, North Hudson, Willow River and Hudson Prairie.

The question is, will all the elementary buildings remain open?

The six elementary facilities were built to hold 2,900 students.

There are only 2,100 elementary school students in the district and that number is not predicted to increase in the next decade.

“Long term, we can’t continue to operate this way,” Ouellette said.

Dollars and cents

Less students means less state dollars, as schools are funded on a “per pupil” basis.

Hudson is growing and as it does, “the state is pulling away state funding and… expects us to back fill it with property taxes,” Ouellette said.

As the district has studied the demographics of the area with the help of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Applied Population Laboratory to understand the decreasing number of students, they’ve noticed that the growth comes from a population who are not often bringing kids with them nor having them – 55-95 year olds.

“When you have a school district whose value is growing like crazy, you add to property value, and when the student enrollment doesn’t go up at the same rate, the state looks at us and says, ‘Wow, you are a very property-rich district.’ They figure out your total value per kid and they say, ‘You can afford to put more on your property taxpayer.’”

Ultimately, that’s exactly what will need to happen.

Despite needing to decide the configuration of the school buildings, the district is expected to put an operational referendum on the ballot this spring, something Ouellette said they haven’t asked their taxpayers for in around 20 years.

Without approval from the constituents to increase their taxes, the Hudson school district will be in an increasingly tough situation.

Current baseline projections show a deficit of $4.2 million in three years, if Gov. Tony Evers’ recent education proposal is fully funded.

According to the Associated Press, “the largest part of Evers’ plan would provide $800 million in additional school aid to hold down property tax increases while allowing schools to increase revenue limits by $350 per student next school year and $650 in the 2023-2024 school year.”

Based on this one funding outlook, there would be a deficit of:

$2,662,758 in 2023-24 with a loss of 105 students.

$2,538,236 in 2024-25 with a loss of 82 students.

$4,210,469 in 2025-26 with a loss of 110 students.

$5,886,532 in 2026-27 with a loss of 73 students.

Of course, these projections are based on things staying the same. There are many unknowns – the legislature, for instance, could increase school funding or an influx of new families could swell student enrollments. School officials are not hopeful for either to materialize.

“I know that somebody was willing to pay taxes for me, and somebody was willing to pay taxes for my parents to go to school,” Ouellette said.

When he joined the district as superintendent eight years ago, the taxpayer-to-state funding ratio was about 50-50. Now, it’s two-thirds taxpayer dollars and one-third state funding.

Ouellette made it clear that it’s not a situation of mismanaged funds. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The district and the school board have been exceptionally careful with spending taxpayer dollars, but the state funding equations aren’t up for negotiation.

The district will not collapse in the next few years, but should it continue to operate the way things are now, the financial situation will snowball.

After running financial projections, Ouellette estimates that in the next five to 10 years, the “do nothing” method would result in a $5 million to $10 million deficit budget.

Facilities options

There are a number of options and variations of plans that reevaluate the configuration of the district facilities, moving students around to create a more efficient educational experience and save the district and taxpayer money in the long run.

Recently, the Hudson School District hosted parent information meetings to address the options and any questions or concerns that came up. Coming in November, they’ll host a similar meeting addressing corresponding costs for each option. This event will be open to the public and a chance for the community to understand the possibilities in front of them and the school board.

To many, Ouellette said, these options sound like a taxpayer-driven decision, but to him, it’s quite the contrary.

“What happens in a classroom or what the education is, is more than a building,” he said. “By doing this, we’re able to maintain class size, maintain programming for kids. We’re able to maintain the type of staff that we want our kids around.”

The district brought on Wold Architects to assist in the facilities planning process and they came up with five potential options, each with a few variables.

Option 1

Option 1 out of five proposes that the district maintain all six elementary buildings as kindergarten through fifth grade and do capital maintenance at existing buildings, where needed.

It is the only option that leaves all six buildings open.

Out of eight district school buildings, six would need attention: Houlton, North Hudson, Willow River, EP Rock, Hudson Prairie and the middle school.

This would require the district to continue to pay operating expenses for buildings that are not operating near capacity.

Option 2

The biggest change on the table is dropping two of the six elementary buildings and relocating students and staff from Houlton and Willow River. This option would maintain the kindergarten through fifth grade format.

In the remainder of the options, students' class sizes would remain under the current district guidelines; however, they would be equalized.

“Right now, we have some inequities in the district,” Ouellette said.

Houlton may have 30 first graders split into two classrooms of 15, while EP Rock may have 60 kids, split into three sections of 20.

Putting all of those students under one roof would create a medium ground and a more equitable split, as well as save about $100,000 in operating expenses, while still offering all of the same programs, specials and opportunities as they currently have.

Should the board opt to put a variation of this option forward as a referendum, it could include an expansion of North Hudson and EP Rock or new facilities on their current sites.

If Houlton and Willow River cease to be designated learning spaces for students, children will be relocated to one of the other four schools. This does, however, beg one big question: What happens to the staff?

Currently, the elementary schools have 189 certified staff, including teachers and counselors.

Moving out of the two buildings would reduce the need to 176, eliminating 13 positions.

Ouellette looks at it this way: At Willow River, there are 16 classrooms. At Houlton there are 12. Out of the 28 teachers that operate those classrooms, five would be released. The other 23 would be placed somewhere else in the district.

However, this year alone, the district hired 65 new certified staff.

The likelihood of people losing their jobs, though there is no guarantee, is not great. “More than likely, there’ll be a position for them,” Ouellette said.

Option 3

This option is a variation of Option 2, where Houlton and Willow River are closed and the district looks to sell the properties. Instead of moving kindergarten through fifth grade to the remaining buildings, they’ll take a bit of a different approach.

Kindergarten through fourth grade would be located at North Hudson, EP Rock and River Crest, while fifth grade would be condensed into one school – Hudson Prairie.

Variations of this option would call for renovations, expansions or new facilities at the current sites.

Option 4

Again, this option would close Houlton and Willow River schools but offer a different configuration of where students end up in the remaining four buildings.

It proposes that there are two kindergarten through second grade buildings and two third through fifth grade buildings. As with all the other options, buildings will need renovations, expansions or to be rebuilt. In this case, the focus would be on North Hudson and EP Rock.

Option 5

The last option mixes grade level configurations the most. Houlton and Willow River would be closed and capital maintenance would occur at all existing elementary schools. However, the elementary schools would become kindergarten through fourth grade buildings; the middle school would be fifth through seventh grade; and the high school would add eighth graders. This would still allow the district to reduce the number of elementary schools to three or four, without any additions or expansions.

Models like this have been executed in other communities, like Red Wing, Minnesota, and have operated as such for over a decade.

This option is the fall back plan, in a sense. If nothing were to pass via referendum, this option, which Ouellette coined the “nuclear option,” would likely be installed.

Next steps

Community session When: Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m. Where: Hudson Middle School, 1300 Carmichael Road. There will be a short presentation on the options, including budgetary impacts. Time will be provided for participants to comment on the elementary facility planning options. Website: hudsonraiders.org/facilities-task-force.

Nothing is set in stone, but the board will need to reach a consensus in the new year.

“We won’t be able to make ends meet, unless we’re able to do an operational referendum,” Ouellette said. The price of the operational referendum may depend on the option the school board chooses to pursue in the facilities referendum.

Over the years, the district could save tens of millions of dollars by decreasing the number of elementary buildings, while continuing to maintain, if not grow, the educational excellence and experience of its students.

“The sky isn’t falling,” Ouellette said, but the longer things continue as they are, the deeper the district's financial deficit will be.

The board will need to decide by mid January on whether or not they will go to referendum and if so, what they will be asking the taxpayers.

In the meantime, the district seeks community input, involvement and conversation.

An online comment form is available for community members to fill out as well.

On Nov. 1, a community session at the Hudson Middle School in the multi-purpose room is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be a short presentation on the options, including budgetary impacts. Time will be provided for participants to give feedback on the options.

More information on the district’s elementary facilities plan can be found at hudsonraiders.org/facilities-task-force.