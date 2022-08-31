If you have been waiting for the CTH A Bike Trail project to get started, there is good news.
The New Richmond City Council unanimously approved contracts to get both the engineering and construction phases of the project underway at its work session Aug. 25.
Because the city is using a WisDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant to pay for 70% of the project, Public Works Director Erik Evenson wanted a contractor who was experienced with the paperwork requirements that come with working with the DOT.
“Because it’s such a large grant I don’t want to mess that part up so I asked three firms that I know have been through the process and know what to do with the paperwork to submit bids,” Evenson said.
Council members approved a contract worth $16,440 with Corre Inc. to manage engineering for the construction of the trail.
Council members also approved a contract worth $700,000 with Antczak Construction to build the 1.2 miles of new trail.
In order to take advantage of the TAP grant funds awarded in 2018, contracts needed to be in place by Sept. 6. Construction is likely to be completed in 2023.
When completed the trail will run parallel to CTH A 1.2 miles from West Richmond Way to West Fourth Street.
Compost Site
Mayor Jim Zajkowski reported that he had reached out to several county supervisors to see if there was any appetite to create a countywide compost and recycling service.
City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld spoke with his counterparts in Hudson and River Falls about the idea and felt they were receptive to the idea with the understanding that any solution would have to be discussed by their respective councils first.
Council members directed staff to author a resolution recommending that the County Board develop a plan for a recycling center.
Strategic Plan
As part of the process to develop the city’s first strategic plan, the city has posted a community survey on its Facebook page and website in an effort to solicit as much feedback as possible from community members.
Administrator Wiedenfeld informed council members that the city had received 158 responses to the survey so far but hopes many more residents will take advantage of the opportunity to weigh in.
“Please encourage friends, family and neighbors to take the survey. We’ll have it out there for a couple more weeks. 158 responses is a good start, but we’d love to get hundreds more,” Wiedenfeld said.
