Gerald Warnken’s yard could be mistaken for the great wilderness, with the variety of wildlife he’s seen.
Skunks, raccoons, fawns, foxes, mallard ducks and on Tuesday, June, 7, a black bear.
Warnken lives on Twelfth Street near Fillmore Street in Hudson, near Hudson High School.
When he spotted the large animal, Warnken tried to scare it off before making his way into his home.
“It started growling like a mean dog,” he said.
As it walked away, Warnken ushered one of his two cats inside and went to grab bear spray he had around from when he used to hunt.
Bear spray is an aerosol deterrent with irritative ingredients used to deter aggressive or charging bears.
It was around the lunch hour that the bear was making its rounds, and it came back to Warnken's property.
He used his bear spray, tried to protect his cats and grab a picture.
All remained safe and Warnken put in a call to the Hudson Police, who directed him to animal control.
The community should be alert and aware that at least one black bear has been spotted in the area.
