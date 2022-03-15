With spring comes the thaw and the time of year when animals begin to stir from their winter slumber.
Northwood Technical College’s board, staff and students recently received the exciting news that Blaze the Bear had come out of hibernation to begin its new adventure as the mascot for Northwood Tech, formerly known as WITC.
“The mascot carries four themes. The bear represents quality as well as grit and resilience, which students felt represented the student body well,” Jena Vogtman, associate vice president of marketing and communications and Superior campus administrator, said.
“The name ‘Blaze,’ short for ‘Trailblazer,’ gives a nod to innovation and technology, as well as the student journey. The mascot costume portrays a determined and focused bear blazing a trail toward its goals, mirroring the 2D image developed last year of Blaze’s head.”
Northwood Tech thanks the Rebranding Leadership Task Force and the students for their active contribution in the process of choosing and determining the logistics of introducing a new mascot.
The development of Blaze included a public process to collect name and mascot submissions, student-centered focus groups used to develop the desired mascot themes, the task force and Student Senate narrowing down the options from all submissions, and the entire student body participating in voting on the three finalists for Northwood Tech’s mascot this past spring.
A follow-up subcommittee assisted in advising on the costume’s design, and the costume was delivered to the college in the early spring 2022 term.
The reveal video for Blaze will be posted on the Northwood Tech Facebook and Instagram accounts for public viewing. Be sure to follow both social media platforms for Northwood Tech to keep up with Blaze’s adventures as the bear navigates its new status at Northwood Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.