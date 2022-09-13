School is underway in Hudson.

“It’s been a fairly good start to the school year,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said. “It’s been nice not having to deal with the COVID stuff and the masks and all the stuff that went with it.”

It may be smooth sailing with few COVID-19 worries, but it was a rocky last few weeks of summer as staff dove head first into hiring a large number of support and certified staff. Ouellette reported that all certified staff positions were filled by the start of the year, but the district is continually hiring for support positions.

Budget

The Hudson School Board met on Monday, Sept. 12, and approved the preliminary 2022-23 budget.

The first draft of the budget and proposed levy were introduced in March. Though it was approved at the regular meeting on Monday, it will not be finalized until the official levy is set in October.

Here are a few of the highlights:

More state aid: State aid is projected to be about $1.6 million, which is more than 7% higher than last year. This increase is attributed to a two day extended school year during 2021-22.

Revenue increase: Overall revenues are projected to increase by about 3%, mainly due to levy and federal stimulus funding.

Less levy for programming: Due to declining enrollment, there will be a reduction of more than $907,000 in the revenue limit calculation, which determines the amount of funds the district can levy for instructional programming.

No under levy: Over the last 20 years, the school district has under levied, or taken less than the available tax increment, by over $126 million. This is direct property tax relief to property owners in the district. Due to declining enrollment, there will not be an under levy for the 2022-23 school year.

Pay increase: Wage and salaries were approved to increase 3.5-5%.

Goals

For the year, there are three main categories of goals in the district – students, team and community.

The approved goals for students are outlined quantitatively. A number of percentages look to not only maintain, but increase proficiency in various areas of study.

For the district team, the measurements are a bit different. They focus on three main areas: recruit, retain and support.

The district is looking at some quantitative measurements, such as filling 95% of certified positions within 30 days of vacancy during the school year.

Community, the final goal area, looks to strengthen engagement between the district and families, specifically for students with an individualized education program. Additionally, the district hopes to engage stakeholders in the planning for declining elementary enrollments and increasing costs of building maintenance.

Facilities planning meetings Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m., Willow River Elementary, 1118 Fourth St., in Lee Auditorium. Sept. 28, 7 p.m., EP Rock Elementary, 340 13th St. S. Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m., North Hudson Elementary, 510 Lemon St. N. Oct. 3, 7 p.m., Houlton Elementary, 70 Houlton School Circle, in the gym.

Facilities planning

The school district is working to maintain its facilities while balancing annual budgets, which don’t often offer funding for large capital projects, like heating, air conditioning, roofing or windows. While many of these large-scale projects are in need of completion, the district is facing declining elementary enrollment at the same time, which means less money from the state.

“There are operational inefficiencies that occur when maintaining more space than what is actually needed,” the district states.

As the district addresses these needs, it also redefines the needs for space.

“The way we teach and learn has changed since most of our community members were in school. Gone are the days of lecture, in are the days of flexible spaces that allow children to learn in large and small groups. Learning spaces that encourage collaboration and hands-on experiences.”

Meetings will be held for community members to learn more about the district's elementary facility planning options. Bray Architects will be present to explain the options and opportunities for questions and online feedback will also be given.

Prior to the meetings, the board will be addressing the options at its work session Sept. 26.