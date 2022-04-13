School Board President Jamie Johnson, recently re-elected, relayed a goal set by the board at its last work session to increase community involvement. Two strategies outlined to do so included school board listening sessions and sending the superintendent and school board president to the high school to hear student feedback.

Farewell to board member Bruce Hanson

Monday, April 11, was board member Bruce Hanson’s last meeting.

Noted by fellow board members as an eloquent speaker, humorous, a wonderful dad and a fantastic board member for the past nine years, Hanson decided not to run for reelection to his seat on the Hudson School Board.

Heather Logelin said that one thing Hanson models is “if you’re going to do it, do it well.”

“Words can’t express how much I will miss you, but the good thing is we are still in Rotary together,” board re-elect, Jamie Johnson.

Though he joked with his wife about counting down the meetings he had left, he really didn’t.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Hanson said. When he began his work on the board, he recalled saying “I hope we can have some fun.”

Hanson thanked the community, the board and all of the teachers in the district.

Quick hits... Hudson School Board April 11 On April 25, Rob Brown and Jamie Johnson will be taking the oaths of office as elected board members. At the May 11 board meeting, officers will be elected.

Action items included approval of recommended pay increases for support staff and certified non-union staff; premium rates increased 3% for health coverage and 0% for dental; several policy updates were approved.

Inflation, among other factors, is posing an issue for pricing student meals at schools.

“This year, budget predictability is particularly volatile,” the memorandum states.

Inflation over the next year is forecasted to increase food prices by around 5% according to the USDA Economic Research Service.

Staffing shortages and food shortages continue to have an impact.

“The proposed increase will impact a student eating lunch every day by $17.80 per year

for both elementary and secondary,” the memorandum states.

The recommended nominal lunch price increase of 10 cents was approved.

Battle of the books

Out of 183 Wisconsin teams, a Hudson fourth grade team tied for third.

Each team reads 20 books and then participates in various mini battles and a final online battle, based on the books they read. The goal is to encourage a love of reading and foster a space to read outside the box.

A great way to get recommendations is from smart readers, said Logelin, as she wrote down each of the four young girls' favorite books from the battle.

Program updates

Career and technical

Leslie Bleskachek, school to career coordinator, provided an update on Career and Technical Education. These elective classes are available for 6-12 grade.

“We are in a never ending curriculum improvement process,” she said.

Some of the goals for the program include, dual enrollment, industry recognized credential, student run enterprises (Raider Store, Raider Works, etc.), work based learning and more.

Transition

The Transition Program is delivered at the high school and in the Hudson Community for young adults with a disability typically beginning their junior year through age 21.

The goal is to increase employment outcomes, independent living and provide access to services and support post high school. Business placements in the community include Buddy’s Bakery, Knoke’s Chocolates and Nuts, Christian Community Homes, Croix Gear and more.

English language learner

The English Language Learner program presented to the board. There are about 100 English language learners in the district. The two most prominent languages in the district, other than English, are Spanish and Hmong.