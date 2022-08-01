UPDATED: Library funding fiasco nearing solution It all began 20 years ago when the Hudson Area Joint Library was formed to serve the residen…

The Hudson Area Joint Library has been on the agenda of many area meetings over the last few months. There has been continued discussion on how to move forward with the dire funding situation at the library.

This week is no different.

However, Library Director Shelley Tougas fears the agenda items this week may result in a vote to withdraw from the joint library.

“I’ve been told three partners, North Hudson, Towns of Hudson and St. Joseph, plan to vote on a resolution to withdraw from the joint library, which would force the library to be a municipal library. This sets off a series of consequences that could devastate the library,” Tougas said.

The Village of North Hudson and Town of Hudson have plans to continue, or possibly finish, the conversation.

North Hudson did not confirm nor deny the possibility of voting to withdraw from the joint library, explaining that the information being collected by St. Croix County from the Department of Revenue is being reviewed by the board as it becomes available, though they do not have all the information yet.

Ultimately, they could vote to do so.

Tonight, Monday, Aug. 1, the Town of Hudson board will gather for a special meeting at 4 p.m., in part for discussion and possible action on Hudson Area Joint Library.

The Village of North Hudson’s Board of Trustees will gather for their regularly scheduled meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 400 Seventh Street N.