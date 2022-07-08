The Lakefront boat launch project is underway, but due to unforeseen circumstances, its progression was stalled.
The expansion and reconstruction of the boat launch, which began April 18, was delayed two weeks due to high water, according to Director of Public Works and Park Mike Mroz.
The work, however, is currently progressing and aspects like storm utility have already been completed.
Electrical, final grading, curb, asphalt and restoration are still left to be completed.
The updated boat launch area will include a ramp that will be raised for continued use during high water on the western side of the parking lot, while the lot will also be expanded north.
This project began two years ago with selecting a consulting firm to assist with design and grant applications. Since then, the boat launch project has been approved by various parties, including the Hudson Park Board, Hudson Common Council, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
While construction continues, the launch will remain closed, but boaters are invited to use nearby launches like Kings Landing, Ferry’s Landing and Troy Beach.
